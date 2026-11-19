The Chicago Bulls' ended their three-game road trip on a high note.

Facing off against a similar rebuilding team, the Bulls looked one step ahead with a dominant performance at Barclays Center. They destroyed the Brooklyn Nets, 137-107, with eight players scoring in double figures and 21 threes falling through the basket.

It goes without saying that this was the Bulls' best outing of the season, which is why everyone walked away with a passing grade!

7 Bulls Player Grades

Nov 18, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) looks to pass the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Chaney Johnson (31) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matas Buzelis – A

Stats: 25 PTS (9-16 FG), 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK

Hey, that's the Matas Buzelis we know!

Slowly but surely, Buzelis has started to find where he fits on this new-look roster. Has the absence of Caleb Wilson arguably made it easier for him to slip into a more familiar role? Yes, but he still deserves credit for capitalizing on the opportunity.

This efficient performance in Brooklyn is the version of Buzelis that continues to give both Bulls fans and the organization a lot of hope. Not only did he take full advantage of opportunities off the ball, but he was aggressive when the ball ended up in his hands. Some of his best work came in the paint, where we saw him cut hard for a tomahawk jam, have a couple of nice driving finishes over his defender, and even use his strength to overpower Nolan Traore for the slam.

A confident Buzelis is a very good Buzelis.

Matas Buzelis put Nolan Traore in the basket pic.twitter.com/GBh5fPrzQP — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) November 19, 2026

Josh Giddey – A-

Stats: 18 PTS (8-12 FG), 14 REB, 9 AST

The rollercoaster continues for Josh Giddey!

One game after he was benched in the fourth quarter for Tre Jones, the Bulls' lead guard came out and played a major part in getting his team off to a hot start. By the time halftime rolled around, Giddey already had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Three of those boards also came on the offensive end, where the Bulls dominated to the tune of a 22-8 advantage in second-chance points over the first two quarters.

If Monday night's outing was an example of the cons that come with Giddey, this matchup underscored the pros. He was aggressive in all aspects, which included scoring in the restricted area to the tune of a 8-12 shooting effort.

Nic Claxton – B

Stats: 14 PTS (6-7 FG), 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL

Revenge confirmed! Returning to Brooklyn for the first time since the organization traded him this offseason, you could tell Claxton had an extra pep in his step. Did this lead to a few too many early fouls? Yes, and he likely would have had more time to embarrass his old team if that weren't the case. But Claxton still ended the night with several highlight dunks.

The best slam came when Tre Jones found him underneath the basket with a nice dump-off. The big man rose with two hands as Julius Randle tried to come from behind. He flushed it through the rim and gave Randle a long staredown on his way down. Of course, Claxton was moved to make room for the former Timberwolves forward this offseason. That had to feel good!

NIC CLAXTON POSTER ON JULIUS RANDLE ‼️



...and the staredown 👀 pic.twitter.com/npeiM7SL54 — CHGO Bulls (@CHGO_Bulls) November 19, 2026

Norman Powell – B

Stats: 17 PTS (6-16 FG, 5-9 3PT), 5 AST, 2 REB

Norman Powell may not have had his best scoring night in Brooklyn, but he drained a season-high five threes and was a big reason why Chicago caught fire from deep early on. The veteran also helped ensure that they were keeping the ball moving and getting everyone involved. Would it have been nice to see him not shoot 1-7 from inside the paint? Yup, but you also have to tip your cap to him for attacking the rim as much as he is. The aggressiveness alone is helping this Bulls offense play to the identity they want.

Jalen Smith – B-

Stats: 14 PTS (6-11 FG, 2-5 3PT), 6 REB, 3 AST

Jalen Smith had his typically impactful performance. Opposing teams continue to seem very caught off guard by his quickness and versatility. This showed up most in Brooklyn on the offensive glass, where Smith simply out-hustled the Nets for five offensive rebounds (the Bulls would finish with 18). The only reason to knock Smith in this one was his fouling trouble. He committed five in just 21 minutes of action.

Isaac Okoro – C+

Stats: 12 PTS (4-7 FG, 4-6 3PT), 4 AST, 1 STL

I know it sounds silly for me to bring up the trade market right now, but it's hard for me not to after Isaac Okoro's recent play. If the Bulls do not get some calls about the swingman in the coming weeks, I'll be pretty darn shocked. Okoro is playing some of his best basketball as a Bull in this Splitter-led system, and the fact that he's shot the ball as well as he has from deep makes him all the more valuable. He is now shooting 41.0 percent from deep over his last four games.

Buddy Hield – C+

Stats: 11 PTS (4-8 FG, 3-6 3PT), 2 AST, 1 REB

As far as Buddy Hield games go, this is about all the Chicago Bulls can ask of him. The veteran was brought in to drill threes off the bench and bring the energy. He did that tonight and even added a saucy blow-by and an underhand finish for good measure!

BUDDY HIELD JELLLLLLLLY 🍇 pic.twitter.com/rkXJRSkKOJ — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) November 19, 2026

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