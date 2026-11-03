3 Telling Stats for the Bulls After A Problematic 1-6 Start to the Season

Let's preface this entire discussion with the following: The Chicago Bulls are only seven games into a rebuilding year. A 1-6 start may not be ideal, but it's far from unexpected, especially when we consider just how difficult their schedule has been to start the 2026-27 campaign.

Things are going to improve for the Bulls. Might they also reach new lows? Yup, but that's all part of this new era. Players are developing. The front office is evaluating. There is a very good chance that how this Bulls' rotation looks right now isn't close to what it looks like one season from now.

Having said all that, we can only sink our teeth into what's in front of us. And, well, it tastes darn gross! The Bulls have been a mess on both sides of the ball, and this has come despite them technically checking a few of the boxes they wanted to check on the offensive end.

Let's take a closer look at three stats that show just how rough things have been on that side of the ball.

105.6 PACE (1st)

Nov 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Buddy Hield (7) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons (5) during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tiago Splitter talked endlessly this preseason about wanting to play uptempo and use athleticism as an advantage in the open floor. While the Bulls haven't necessarily done that in an efficient manner, there is no question that they have bought into the vision.

As things currently stand, Chicago leads the NBA in PACE at 105.6. In other words, they are averaging more possessions per 48 minutes than any other team in the NBA. Their goal is to make every game a track meet, which certainly isn't a bad idea considering their youthful exuberance. Splitter knows they will rarely be the more talented team, so tiring out the opponent is one way to possibly even out the playing field.

With that said, it's hard to say this PACE is working in Chicago's favor thus far. Does it draw out the strengths of someone like Caleb Wilson? Sure, but it's not as if the Bulls are dominating in the fastbreak points department or even using these extra possessions to run up the score. They've averaged 112.6 points to begin the year, which is smack in the middle of the league.

There is a case to be made that this group is moving too fast for their own good. They're committing 17.3 turnovers a night and allowing 23.6 points off those mistakes per game, which is the second-most in the NBA. Now, some of that is simply representative of a team that lacks ball-handling depth, but plenty of mistakes have happened when they're in transition.

None of this is to say the Bulls should change their approach. This strategy does make sense with the personnel they have. But it's a reminder that being the "fastest" team in the NBA isn't an offensive identity in itself. The Bulls need to be more worried about the kind of shots they are taking and how many mistakes they are making.

304.9 Passes Per Game (5th)

Oct 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) passes around Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) to teammate forward Jalen Smith (25) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Caleb Wilson is starting to put on his cape, Tiago Splitter has commented multiple times on how this team lacks talented ISO players. This is why he has attempted to structure the offense the way he has. The goal is to create an equal-opportunity system that keeps the ball moving side to side and creates open shots.

To the Bulls' credit, they have been one of the NBA's most pass-happy teams. Of course, the fact that they are also generating more possessions than any team helps boost their average number of passes. But there is little question that this team is trying to share the ball and make quick decisions.

Nevertheless, this still hasn't done much for the offense, as the Bulls haven't been able to convert on the open shots they do create. Think about it: The Bulls are averaging the fifth-most passes in the NBA this season ... yet they are averaging the fourth-fewest assists (24.6).

It's a pretty major indictment of just how much scoring prowess this current roster lacks. Even when they are playing unselfishly and keeping opposing defenses on their toes, they just can't string together enough buckets to compete.

Speaking of which ...

42.6 3PAs (5th)

Nov 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell (24) is fouled while shooting against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls are following a similar trend to Tiago Splitter's 2025-26 Portland Trail Blazers team.

They were known for chucking up three-point attempts despite missing at a high rate. The idea was that they had the offensive rebounding to make this worth it, led by big man Donovan Clingan. Well, Chicago's offensive rebounding hasn't been nearly as prolific, yet they have continued to toss up three-pointers with no hesitation.

The Bulls are taking 42.6 attempts a night, which is the fifth-most in the NBA. They've remained committed to this approach despite a 27.9 percent success rate – aka comfortably the worst shooting clip in the league. In their defense, yes, they're creating some open looks thanks to the quick passing we touched on above. But that doesn't change the fact that this roster isn't built around above-average shooters.

Look, there is something to be said about encouraging young players to fire away. This season is mostly about player development, and the Bulls want their core to become better long-range threats. There is also no denying that the Bulls' clip will improve. It's a make-or-miss league, and they aren't going to shoot sub-30.0 percent the whole year. The season always features ups and downs.

Still, this was a major concern for the roster coming into the season. The Bulls attempted to address it with the last-minute addition of Buddy Hield, but one role player will rarely work as the solution. Chicago simply isn't built to succeed while taking this many buckets from deep, and a slight change in their offensive structure might be necessary to compete. Will there be the occasional night where the shots fall? Yes, but it's hard to imagine this becoming the norm at any point this season.

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