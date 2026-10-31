Caleb Wilson Sends Motivated Message to Bulls After Another Blowout Loss

It's all fun and games until you're 1-5 with the second-worst point differential in the NBA.

Reality is hitting Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson hard. The No. 4 overall pick in the NBA Draft was the talk of the offseason. Whether it was a fantastic Summer League showing or countless confident quotes, Wilson immediately gave Bulls fans reason to believe he can live up to the hype.

To be sure, he has continued to do that on the court. Wilson has been arguably the Bulls' best player to begin the year, averaging 21.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks over his first six games. There is no question his future is bright. But Wilson is learning just how much goes into competing on a nightly basis in the NBA, which is something his Bulls team has failed to do thus far.

To say the Bulls as a whole have been an eyesore would be an understatement. They ranked right near the bottom of the NBA both offensively and defensively, as playoff-caliber opponents have embarrassed them in almost every regular season outing thus far. Yes, they were handed a brutal schedule to start the year, but that doesn't make their night-to-night performance any less concerning.

Things reached a boiling point for the Bulls on Friday night. Visiting the Boston Celtics for the second time in three games, the young Bulls were in for a great test. Boston had previously run them off the court with a 134-99 victory. Even if Tiago Splitter's team wasn't destined to pull off the upset, this was their opportunity to show that they had learned from their mistakes.

Well, the opposite happened. While the score may not have been as lopsided, the game was essentially over before it started. The Celtics dropped 44 points in the first quarter and eventually led by as many as 32 points. The Bulls looked unprepared and demoralized, which didn't sit well with their new young face of the franchise.

Caleb Wilson Addresses Bulls' Ugly Start

Oct 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts while next to Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (20) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this rate, the Chicago Bulls may not ever hold a winning record during the 2026-27 campaign. And that will be a very new feeling for Caleb Wilson.

The forward spoke with reporters after Chicago's fifth loss in six games, highlighting how unusual it feels and how motivated he is to turn things around:

“I’ve never been a loser my whole life, so I’m going to try my best to make sure that doesn’t happen," Wilson told CHSN. "I’m never going to accept being a loser. This is my job to be a leader on this team. It’s all going to start with me, and I know that. It’s partially, majority my fault that we started the way we did, whether I’m the youngest guy on the team or not. I take ownership over that. It’s not going to happen again.”

On the one hand, it reads as a rather sobering message from a potentially frustrated young player. The NBA can provide a rude awakening, especially when you're thrown into a rebuilding environment. On the other hand, this message is another reason why Wilson feels worth building around.

Not many rookies would take that much ownership of the situation. After all, he just played in his first official NBA game less than two weeks ago. It's also not as if he has been the on-court problem or that his production has left something to be desired. Wilson has been as advertised, but a true star player isn't satisfied until the score lands in their favor.

Indeed, as concerning as this first week-plus of action has been, this season is largely about establishing a culture and learning who fits within that culture. Wilson is trying to set a new standard for this organization and is fully embracing everything that comes with that. It will be much easier said than done, but that isn't going to stop Wilson.

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