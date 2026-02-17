4 Picks? Chicago Bulls' 2026 NBA Draft Could Be a Crucial One

The Chicago Bulls have done at least one thing right. I know, hot take!

While the long-term plan and direction of the franchise remains a genuine concern, they find themselves in a better position to fix things than in years past. Yes, one reason for that is their immense amount of financial flexibility. They have done a solid job of taking back expiring deals during their blizzard of moves over the last year-plus.

However, more importantly, the front office has managed to keep its arsenal of draft picks full. The Bulls are one of the very few teams in the NBA that currently control all of their future first-round picks. They even currently have an extra courtesy of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Arturas Karnisovas is also fresh off adding eight second-round picks at the previous trade deadline. Say what you will about the value of second-rounders, but rarely is it a bad thing to have a stash. Whether it be sweetening the pot in a competitive trade market, pooling them together for a servicable contributor, or simply finding a diamond in the rough on draft night, seconds can undoubtedly come in handy.

Speaking of which, the Bulls could be on the verge of seeing the fruits of their labor. The upcoming 2026 NBA Draft may be the organization's busiest in years, as there is a very real scenario in which they end up with four picks to make in June. And what better time to review where those picks may fall than right before the post-All-Star break sprint?

2026 Draft Picks for the Chicago Bulls

Bulls Own First Round Pick – 10th

The Chicago Bulls are obviously in control of their own 2026 first-round pick, and this is precisely why tanking has been the talk of the town. Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson, and Kingston Flemings create arguably the most fascinating Top 5 the NBA has seen in years. For a franchise that has been in desperate need of true star talent, many believe the Bulls should be doing everything they can to improve their lottery odds.

Nevertheless, as things currently stand, Chicago holds the 10th-worst record in the NBA. Their odds of a Top 4 selection sit at a mere 13.9 percent, while their chances of moving to the top of the leaderboard rest at 3.0 percent, per Tankathon.

Significantly increasing these odds will be a challenge over the next handful of weeks. There may be a chance for them to fall behind the Milwaukee Bucks if and when Giannis Antetokounmpo returns to the floor, but the chances of them catching the Grizzlies could be far more complicated. Memphis holds the 8th-worst record and a 3.0 game cushion over Chicago. Moving Jaren Jackson Jr. at this season's trade deadline, the Grizzlies seemingly have zero intention of stacking more wins.

Portland Trail Blazers First-Round Pick – TBD

The Chicago Bulls might as well host Portland Watch Parties at the United Center! Acquiring a lottery-protected first-round pick from the franchise in the 2021 Lauri Markkanen trade, the Bulls are on the brink of finally seeing it conveyed. The Trail Blazers hold a 27-29 record, which has them 9th in the Western Conference and only 2.5 games from catching the Golden State Warriors in the Top 8.

Even more exciting for the Bulls, the Trail Blazers' remaining schedule is currently ranked by Tankathon as the easiest in the NBA. They have eight games left against the NBA's worst six teams. To be sure, it's highly unlikely we see Portland climb all the way out of the Play-in picture, but even stealing the 8th spot would be a huge win. The Trail Blazers would have two chances to clinch a playoff spot, as opposed to having to win two do-or-die contests.

Regardless, if the season ended today, the Trail Blazers would be in the Play-In and fighting for a playoff spot. This is great news for a Bulls team that is more focused than ever on adding high-upside young talent. Likewise, the Trail Blazers barely clinching a playoff spot is certainly better than the alternative. The pick would likely sit just outside the lottery, possibly giving Chicago two picks in the Top 16.

Second-Round Pick (Most favorable of MIN/NYK/NOP/POR) – 33rd

Landing this pick was arguably the Chicago Bulls' best move of the trade deadline. The Boston Celtics sent the second-rounder over alongside Anfernee Simons as part of the Nikola Vucevic trade. While it's currently projected to be the most favorable of four teams, one of those is the 15-win New Orleans Pelicans.

Only the Kings and Wizards currently hold a worse record than the Pelicans, meaning this second-rounder would fall an intriguing 33rd overall if the season ended today. Now, the Pelicans do not control their first-rounder this season, which gives them little incentive to drop more games over the next 25+ games. Might this lead to the second-rounder slipping down the board a little? Sure, but it's hard to imagine this young group forcing any drastic change.

Value can almost always be found in this area of the draft board. Heck, let's not forget Ayo Dosunmu was selected No. 38 in 2022! It's a great spot to be for those players who surprisingly slip out of the first round or possess a somewhat higher floor than ceiling.

Other recent players that heard their names called early in the second: Andrew Nembhard (31st, 2022), Max Christie (35th, 2022), Jalen Pickett (32nd, 2023), Kyle Filipowski (No. 32, 2024), Ajay Mitchell (No. 38, 2024), Sion James (No. 33, 2025), and Ryan Kalkbrenner (No. 34, 2025).

Second-Round Pick (Least favorable of DEN/GSW) – 56

Currently projected to be one of the final five picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, this will be the least valuable of the team's four selections. It's more likely than not that whoever the Bulls do select, they opt to sign to a two-way deal similar to how they handled the Lachlan Olbrich situation this past draft.

With that said, there is always a slim chance the organization can find a diamond in the rough (and his name is Cash Considerations!). There is also a possibility that the Bulls could try to package this selection with one of their many other future second-rounders to move up and grab a prospect they really like in the mid-second round.