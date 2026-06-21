5 Sleeper Picks the Chicago Bulls Could Steal in the NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls have entered crunch time.

The NBA Draft is only a couple of days away, which means Bryson Graham's first-ever big board is about to be finalized. Everyone expects the Top 4 on his list to be pretty self-explanatory, with Caleb Wilson presumably being the best available player when they're on the clock. But it's not nearly as easy to project who will join the Bulls later in the draft.

Of course, there have been some popular names to keep an eye on both at No. 15 and early in the second round. However, we all know the NBA Draft typically features some twists and turns. This is why I thought it wouldn't hurt to take a closer look at some names that have gotten significantly less buzz over the last few weeks. Below you'll find five sleeper prospects who could be steals for the Bulls – three of whom could be options at No. 15 and two who could be options at No. 38.

Bennett Stirtz, G (No. 15)

Mar 28, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) shoots against Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The closer we get to the NBA Draft, the more hype has built around Iowa's Bennett Stirtz. He is said to have done extremely well on the pre-draft workout circuit, meeting with multiple lottery teams. The guard was also one of the best pure shooters at the combine, finishing a class-best 20-25 in the spot-up shooting drill.

Stirtz has a true underdog story. Playing in D-II for his first two seasons, he eventually made his way to Drake in 2024-25 and helped lead them to the NCAA Tournament. He proceeded to transfer to Iowa alongside his head coach, not skipping a single beat in Big Ten play. Stirtz averaged 19.8 points and 4.4 assists on 47.7 percent shooting from the field. Over his two D-I seasons, Stirtz also shot 37.2 percent from long range on high volume.

Does Stirtz feel like a Bryson Graham pick? He certainly doesn't fit the SLAP model. Stirtz has decent size at roughly six-foot-three, but he isn't some kind of explosive ball-handler or physical finisher. Stirtz relies heavily on his overall feel and ability to play at his own pace. Of course, he's also one of the oldest guards in the draft at 22 years old.

Nevertheless, we will have no real clue the type of talent Graham prefers until we see him making roster decisions. Stirtz is a mature and crafty backcourt player with a shooting stroke that is hard not to buy into. Plus, despite sometimes being picked on, he tries hard on the defensive end.

People have loved to compare Stirtz to Peyton Pritchard, who has turned into a highly dependable scorer for Boston. If this comp proves true, there is no question he could be a strong pick-up at No. 15.

Ebuka Okorie, G (No. 15)

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Ebuka Okorie buzz has quieted a little over the last week or so, but the Stanford guard seemingly has his fans around the league.

Okorie is a speed freak. He loves to push the tempo and attack in the open floor, doing a ton of damage inside the paint. Okorie's first season at Stanford saw him average an absurd 23.2 points on 46.5 percent shooting from the field. He also took over 7.0 trips to the free throw line a night, shooting 83.5 percent.

Certain players just move differently, and Okorie falls under that category. He could be a true sparkplug scoring threat with the ability to contribute on and off the ball.

So ... what's the problem? Okorie stands six-foot-two with a pretty lanky frame. It's hard to know if his inside scoring can continue at the next level against bigger bodies, let alone if he can hold up defensively. Likewise, he hasn't proven to be much of a distributor. Okorie is at his best when he has the rock in his hands and can hunt the bottom of the net. Of course, this could make him a difficult fit at times, especially if he isn't scoring at an efficient rate.

Still, he has seemingly joined that second tier of guards with guys like Labaron Philon Jr. and Christian Anderson. Would some call it a reach to go with at No. 15? Yes, but Okorie at least has a clearly elite skillset to offer in his downhill game. If that does prove to translate, he could quickly become a very fun and dynamic NBA player.

Allen Graves, F (No. 15)

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) reacts after making a basket against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Could Santa Clara suddenly be a pipeline for underrated wings? A few years after Jalen Williams climbed the pre-draft ranks, Allen Graves has done the same. The 19-year-old is coming off an exciting freshman season, where he averaged 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. Most importantly, he shot 41.3 percent from deep as he helped carry the Broncos into the NCAA Tournament.

Graves has an NBA-ready six-foot-eight build with a near 230-pound frame. He plays a very mature brand of basketball and has the tools to be a high-end complementary player. In other words, you aren't necessarily going to run offense through Graves regularly. But you can most certainly set him up for plenty of smooth catch-and-shoot threes or find him on some strong cuts to the rim.

You also have to be encouraged by his rebounding instincts and defensive focus. Many scouts and analysts praise his hands, which he uses to corral offensive rebounds and get deflections. With that said, there are reasons to be concerned about Graves' defensive upside. His athleticism does not jump off the screen, as his combine performance left a lot to be desired. Quicker perimeter players could give him trouble.

Still, despite the underwhelming testing, I myself heard some good things about Graves at the combine. He checks a lot of the boxes you want in a modern NBA wing, especially with his ability to connect from deep. If he ends up in the right environment, Graves could quickly look like a long-term role player who the analytics nerds fall in love with.

Tarris Reed Jr., C (No. 38)

UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) walks off the court as time ticks off the clock Monday, April 6, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls might be lucky if Tarris Reed Jr. is on the board at No. 38. The big man has been creeping up recent mock drafts, with some even putting him late in the first round.

Many might know Reed after UConn's recent run, but he still feels like a potential sleeping giant (literally). Few players physically stood out more at the combine than Reed, who also participated in the event's scrimmages. He has an extremely strong and intimidating upper body, checking in at six-foot-ten with a 260+ pound build. Reed's wingspan is also an absurd seven-foot-four.

Speaking of which, Reed isn't your modern five. He is a throwback, bully-ball big who is all about bringing the physicality. He averaged 14.7 points with 9.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks a night for the Huskies. He also shot 60.7 percent from the field.

While Reed isn't some kind of floor spacer or incredibly mobile five, he does move his feet pretty well for his size. There is also something to be said about the fact that he averaged 2.3 assists last season. Knowing you can trust him to make some plays from the interior is an added plus.

Reed isn't going to be the Bulls' big man of the future. But can he be the kind of bench piece that changes the tone of a game and ramps up the physicality? Those players have always been very important, and they are becoming increasingly so with this era's return of the big man. Again, I'm not sure that Reed will be on the board at No 38, but I could easily see Graham snatching him if he is.

Richie Saunders, F (No. 38)

Feb 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) takes a free throw during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Similar to Tarris Reed Jr., some might be familiar with Richie Saunders' name. He broke onto the scene in 2024-25, helping lead BYU to a 26-10 season and a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. However, the arrival of AJ Dybantsa took Saunders out of the spotlight, and it sure didn't help his draft stock that his season ended early due to a torn ACL.

Look, Sanders is already 24 years old and doesn't pass the SLAP test with flying colors. He has decent size in the backcourt at six-foot-five, but he isn't a dynamic defender and isn't expected to have the ball in his hands a ton. And yet, he could still prove to be a big steal at No. 38.

At this point in the draft, all you're really looking for is upside or an elite skill. Sanders has the latter, as he might as well be one of the best long-range threats in the class. Every team needs shooting, and every young team needs a couple of mature voices on the court. Sanders could immediately check both boxes.

Sam Merril. Max Strus. AJ Green, Hauser. Those are all guys who have gotten paid for playing hard and draining triples. Sanders fits that mold and may very well be worth the grab at No. 38. If you could add a role player that late in the draft, regardless of age, you might as well do it.

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