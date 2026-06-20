The Chicago Bulls may be zeroing in on a player with their second first-round pick.

With the NBA Draft only four days away, a new report has surfaced that connects the Bulls to one of the most intriguing bigs in the draft. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line (paywall) recently shared on Substack that Morez Johnson Jr. is not expected to make it past No. 15 (aka Chicago's pick) on draft night.

In fact, per Fischer, some have started to believe that the Bulls could even look to trade up a couple of spots to secure Johnson. The Charlotte Hornets are also reportedly interested in the NCAA champion and currently sit at No. 14.

Johnson is fresh off playing a fundamental role for the Wolverines in his second season of college hoops. He averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 62.3 percent from the field over his 40 games.

According to HoopsHype's running pre-draft workout list, Johnson has made a stop in Chicago to meet with the Bryson Graham and Company.

Is Morez Johnson Headed to the Bulls?

Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) celebrates a dunk Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Arizona Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To be frank, it's extremely easy to believe that Bryson Graham is attracted to Morez Johnson Jr.

The new vice president of basketball operations made his preferred player profile obvious from the start. He introduced the SLAP acronym in his introductory press conference, stressing the importance of adding players with size, length, athleticism, and physicality. Arguably, no player in this class fits that description better than Johnson.

The 20-year-old is a physical beast who stands six-foot-nine with a seven-foot-three wingspan. He carries an intimidating and muscular 250-pound frame and moves shockingly effortlessly for his size. Especially when we consider the lack of strength and depth in this current Bulls frontcourt, going with Johnson could make a ton of sense for this new front office.

Indeed, some have assumed that the Bulls may look to go with a backcourt player after presumably adding Caleb Wilson at No. 4. But Chicago needs to be in the business of adding the best talent available. If Morez Johnson Jr. is gettable and the highest on their board, he should be the player they go with.

It's also not as if Johnson wouldn't fit alongside someone like Wilson. If anything, this would give the Bulls one of the most fascinating young frontcourts in the NBA. Both are versatile and athletic freaks with the potential to expand their offensive game. Johnson has also proven that he can play alongside another big, serving as the power forward next to Aday Mara for all of 2025.

To be sure, Johnson is likely best-suited at the five despite being slightly on the shorter side. He has the length to make up for it, as well as the willingness to embrace physicality. The biggest question probably revolves around his scoring upside. He was highly efficient around the rim and should be a good screener, but he also isn't super explosive or crafty with the ball in his hands. Someone else will need to set him up for his points.

Nonetheless, Johnson is extremely hard not to like. He has an NBA-ready frame, a high motor, great defensive instincts, and a jump shot that has looked better over time. It's why he has only seen his stock rise in the lead-up to the draft, as well as why the Bulls may very well have to trade up if they want to get their hands on him. If he's the second pick next week, fans should be very pleased.

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