7 Bulls Player Grades: Caleb Wilson Benched vs. Knicks? Patrick Williams' Debut, More

The Chicago Bulls took their talents to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, and it's safe to say they will not be playing on Broadway any time soon.

Tiago Splitter's young team read off the same old script, allowing the Knicks to build a lead as high as 44 points in their 135-105 victory. Both sides of the ball were as messy as ever, especially in the minutes that this starting unit was on the floor. You could also see the frustration starting to settle in, which only resulted in more forced shots and defensive breakdowns.

With that in mind, the report card sure wasn't pretty! Let's hand out grades to seven different Bulls after another dismal night.

Chicago Bulls Player Grades

Oct 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jaylin Sellers (22) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Jones – B

Stats: 14 PTS (5-8 FG), 4 AST, 3 REB

Tre Jones looked like the most mature and put-together player on the floor (which isn't saying much). He may not have been able to do much to slow down Brunson or this Knicks' offense, but he certainly helped this bench unit move the ball better. He also had a few nice takes to the rim, giving Chicago the kind of paint penetration they need.

One had to wonder if Tiago Splitter could try pulling Giddey a little earlier in games to get Tre Jones running more with the young wings. He's been their best ball-handler to start the year.

Jaylin Sellers – B

Stats: 14 PTS (4-8 FG), 3 REB, 1 STL

Jaylin Sellers is hard not to like. He continues to play incredibly hard whenever he's thrown into the game, and this outing with the Knicks was no exception. To be sure, he got the benefit of playing the majority of his minutes against New York's second and third units, but he still deserves credit for making the most of it.

The Bulls should have also been encouraged by the fact that all of his made field goals came from behind the arc. He's struggled to shoot it since signing his two-way deal (whether it be summer league or preseason), but Sellers was a lights-out shooter at Providence during his senior year. This was certainly part of the appeal.

Patrick Williams – C+

Stats: 4 PTS (1-6 FG), 2 AST, 1 BLK

Things finally got ugly enough that Tiago Splitter was left with no choice: It was Patrick Williams' time. After multiple games where the head coach would empty his entire bench with the exception of Williams, the Bulls' old No. 4 overall pick got the call in the first half. Did he go on to heroically flip the script? Not in the slightest, but he at least brought some solid defensive energy to the floor.

Indeed, Williams was tasked with playing both the four and some small-ball five. For it being his first taste of any minutes this season, Williams at least looked ready.

Josh Giddey – C-

Stats: 10 PTS (4-7 FG), 6 AST, 1 REB

The Bulls are still waiting for the Josh Giddey minutes to look a whole lot better. The guard started the night with a quick three but struggled to find any consistent offense from there. Would the playmaking have looked better had his teammates knocked down more shots? Sure, but his overall feel for this group continues to come and go.

Defensive concerns are also plentiful. Giddey's size advantage has yet to pay off much, and he finished the evening with a team-low -26. Even his typical production on the glass wasn't there, which was unfortunate to see with another strong backcourt rebounder in Josh Hart sidelined.

Norman Powell – C-

Stats: 12 PTS (3-12 FG, 6-7 FT), 1 AST, 1 REB

On the one hand, Norman Powell is doing the best he can in a pretty odd situation. It's clear he is still trying to get comfortable in the Bulls' offense, and it sure doesn't help that he is surrounded by a bunch of inefficient youngsters.

On the other hand, the Bulls brought him in to be a grounding presence against veteran teams. He wasn't that tonight. While Powell still did a good job getting to the free throw line, there have been some ugly forced shots over the last few games. Again, it's hard to blame him, but the Bulls need him to help raise their floor sooner rather than later.

Caleb Wilson – D

Stats: 5 PTS, 5 REB, 1 STL

Caleb Wilson played his worst game yet as a Chicago Bull. With the team struggling, he tried to grab the steering wheel at times, but it only led to some ill-advised shot attempts. Tiago Splitter would pull him out midway through the third quarter and sit him for the remainder of the game. He clocked just under 22 minutes, which were his fewest of the season.

A sign of what's to come? No. A reminder of the ups and downs that a rookie faces? Yes.

Zach Collins – D

Stats: 3 PTS, 3 AST, 1 REB

In a game where the Chicago Bulls desperately needed Zach Collins to step up, he struggled to stay on the floor. The big man committed five fouls in 14 minutes of play. Considering he has only played in 15 games since the start of the 2025-26 season, it's understandable that things haven't looked particularly polished for him thus far. Still, he is one of the veterans on this roster, and the Bulls will need him to perform like one (especially if Jalen Smith is forced to miss time after leaving with an injury).

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