Ayo Dosunmu is "Open" to a Bulls Reunion, Could Bryson Graham Do It?

Next week's NBA Draft will be only the beginning of a jam-packed Chicago Bulls offseason.

Heck, things have already been crazy enough with the hiring of Bryson Graham and the recent addition of head coach Tiago Splitter. It's been a true overhaul for this organization, and this is only going to continue with a significant roster shake-up come free agency.

Indeed, the Bulls only have nine players under contract for next season, assuming they pick up the option on forward Leonard Miller. This leaves them with plenty of room to add fresh faces, especially when we factor in that they are projected to have more cap space than any team in the league.

This doesn't necessarily mean that people around the league expect the Bulls to swing for the fences. The new leadership has been clear that this will be a pragmatic rebuild, one that isn't likely to be sped up with some kind of monster free-agent signing. Instead, many expect Chicago to use the majority of their spending power as a means to help other teams dump money in exchange for future assets. Take a bad contract, get a future first-round pick or young player!

At the same time, it's not as if there aren't going to be any free agents worth taking a closer look at for Chicago. Even if this group is embarking on a rebuild, there are several young players who could make sense as long-term pick-ups. Many will be part of the restricted free agency class, like Walker Kessler, Peyton Watson, and Tari Eason. However, there will be a few much easier to targets on the unrestricted market.

And one could already have some interest in getting a deal done with the Bulls.

Will Ayo Dosunmu Return to the Bulls?

May 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the second during game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In a recent appearance on 104.3 The Score's Mully & Haugh Show, Chicago Sports Network analyst Kendall Gill shared an interesting tidbit on Ayo Dosunmu.

“I know Ayo, from my conversations with him this summer, would be open to it," Gill said of a possible Bulls reunion this summer. "But it’s going to take a lot to get him back. That’s what I would do. If you add another veteran like that who showed his value in the playoffs – and we all knew the capabilities of Ayo Dosunmu. But what he did in the playoffs, that showed the team [what he can do]."

For what it's worth, this isn't the first time this conversation has come up. Fans started to discuss it following his electric playoff run with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dosunmu even discussed the possibility with the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley, saying that everything is on the table.

The Bulls undoubtedly have the dollars to send Dosunmu a compelling offer. Not to mention, they have the obvious roster spot and need, as well. Many were surprised by the previous regime's decision to move on from both Coby White and Dosunmu. This got rid of two pretty solid options next to Josh Giddey in the backcourt. Dosunmu, in particular, was in the thick of a career year and looking far more like an improved scoring threat.

Dosunmu finished the year averaging roughly 15.0 points a night with 3.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds. His efficiency was eye-popping, shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from long range. While his role changed slightly upon moving to Minnesota, his production didn't skip a beat. He especially impressed come the postseason, helping fill in for Anthony Edwards and lead the Timberwolves to a Round 1 win over the Nuggets. Dosunmu dropped 43 points in Game 4.

It's hard to imagine that Bryson Graham wouldn't be attracted to what Dosunmu brings to the table. He fits his SLAP mantra rather well, offering good positional size and length, as well as some graceful athleticism in the open floor. Dosunmu was also one of the organization's better two-way guards in recent years. Is he elite on that end of the floor? No, but he consistently took on the tougher matchups and helped cover up for Giddey's deficiencies.

Speaking of which, Dosunmu's level of familiarity with both Giddey and Matas Buzelis could be another perk for this front office to think about. It surely doesn't hurt to have that chemistry when trying to build from the ground up. Dosunmu has also only grown as a leader in recent years, despite being 26 years old. He could be a mature, grounding presence for a growing group while still fitting within their timeline and offering real upside.

Nevertheless, as Gill said, it's not like Dosunmu would be willing to fork over a hometown discount. Even if he is open to returning to the city that raised him, he has earned himself a handsome payday. Would the Bulls be willing to hand him over $15.0 million a year? This is likely what it would take to outdo the Timberwolves' offer and convince him not to stick with a winning squad.

To be honest, that price tag doesn't sound crazy, especially with the growth we saw last year. But the Bulls also have to ask themselves how much more they expect Dosunmu to keep growing. To be sure, this current version of him is still a very good player, but would Graham rather give those minutes to a younger project piece? The old Bulls didn't think much about that, but I expect this new front office to prioritize developmental minutes.

Nothing can be ruled out. While it's rare that we do see a player rejoin a franchise so quickly, this is one of the few situations where it could make some sense for both sides. Does that mean I expect it to happen? Not necessarily, as the Timberwolves seemingly have every intention of bringing him back. But it's certainly a fun thought exercise, and there is no question that fans would be on board immediately.

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