Bulls Bobblehead Schedule: Giveaway Will Recognize Fan-Favorites and Legends

The Chicago Bulls are bound to turn some heads this season ... and bobble others.

With a rebuild underway and some extremely promising young talent in the building, the organization has announced a special promotional schedule for the 2026-27 campaign. The Bulls will give away "Statement Edition Bobbleheads" for the first time. The collection will feature a mix of current and former players and be handed out – duh – on the same nights that the team sports their pinstriped statement edition uniforms.

At this time, it's unclear how many will be given out ahead of each game. The announcement currently states that it will simply be "while supplies last." Having said that, the United Center is known to pack nearly every seat on any given night, which could make securing the full set of SEVEN bobbleheads quite a challenge.

The event will tip off on December 1 when the New York Knicks are in town. The first bobblehead is bound to draw one of the biggest crowds, as it will recognize franchise legend Joakim Noah. The silhouette photo provided by the team shows a bucket-hat-wearing Noah giving up a peace sign with a ball tucked under his arm. With how present Noah has been around the franchise in recent years, fans shouldn't be surprised if he's in the building that night.

The next giveaway will take place on December 14 against the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Miami Heat. Matas Buzelis will be the first current player to receive the bobblehead treatment, with his silhouette seemingly showing him holding out a flag.

Chicago's other primary young building block also made the list and will round out the series on March 22 against the Sacramento Kings. Caleb Wilson's figurine will be going for the crossover. As if that wouldn't be a hot commodity already, Wilson could be in the thick of a ROY race by the time that collectible drops.

Full List of Bulls Statement Edition Bobblehead

December 1 – Joakim Noah (vs. Knicks)

December 14 – Matas Buzelis (vs. Heat)

December 30 – Norman Powell (vs. Celtics)

January 25 – Josh Giddey (vs. Mavericks)

February 9 – Dennis Rodman (vs. Warriors)

March 9 – Horace Grant (vs. Celtics)

March 22 – Caleb Wilson (vs. Kings)

For what it's worth, Josh Giddey's bobblehead will hit the same pose that fans recall from his game-winning, half-court buzzer-beater against the Lakers. As for Dennis Rodman, he looks to be stationed on a giant motorcycle.

The Bulls have announced several other promotions for the upcoming season, including the return of their popular local artist hat series. Fans can also look out for a Benny the Bull Snow Globe this Holiday season, as well as Los Bulls crewneck this Spring.

Regardless, there is no question that the bobblehead series will be this franchise's most popular giveaway this season. So plan to get to the UC early, folks!

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