Chicago Bulls Roster Outlook: Core Player, Trade Chip, or On the Cusp?

The Chicago Bulls are only a handful of weeks away from the start of training camp.

It will serve as one of the most important preseasons in franchise history. No, the expectations on the court aren't all that high for 2026-27. But we can't say the same off it. Bryson Graham and Tiago Splitter were brought in to rejuvenate this organization. Establishing an identity and respectable culture starts at training camp.

Additionally, it's going to be up to them to properly evaluate the current talent on this roster. Changes are bound to be made in the near future, but it's up to them to first determine who's worth keeping around long-term. With that in mind, it can't hurt to go through the roster player-by-player and determine where they stand in the current rebuild.

For the sake of simplicity, let's split everyone up into three main categories: Core pieces, On the Cusp, and Trade Chips. We'll start with those who are (probably) here to stay!

Core Players

Sep 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson, left, and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams cheer on the Chicago Cubs during their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Wilson – What is there to say other than ... DUH!? Bryson Graham got a gift from the basketball gods, jumping up in this summer's lottery to grab a potential franchise cornerstone in Caleb Wilson. He has checked every offseason box thus far, which included putting on a show at Las Vegas Summer League. As far as development projects go, Wilson will be the team's No. 1 priority and one of the best young assets in the NBA.

Dailyn Swain – Unlike his fellow rookie, Dailyn Swain scared some fans at Summer League with his poor showing. Nevertheless, he was a Top 15 selection who received plenty of praise after his name was called on draft night. The upside as an ISO scorer and switchable defender is there. As this new front office's second hand-picked talent, he will undoubtedly be a big part of the equation moving forward.

Matas Buzelis – There is a world where the Bulls are viewed as having the best young wing combo in the league by April 2027. Matas Buzelis has shown steady growth over his first two years in the NBA, nearly doubling his stats in Year 2 with increased opportunity. A fluid and dynamic athlete with a towering six-foot-ten frame, the former No. 12 pick will be a go-to source of offense for the Bulls this season. With his two-way versatility, there is little reason to think he can't fit next to Caleb Wilson long-term.

Josh Giddey – To be frank, there is a strong case to make that Josh Giddey belongs outside this section. While the point guard's positional size seems to fit this new front office's preferred player archetype, his shortcomings on defense and athletically raise questions about his long-term fit. Not to mention, he's unlikely to ever turn into a high-volume three-point threat, which may be necessary in the backcourt alongside these wings. Nevertheless, Giddey took another step forward last season in almost every department. He's talented enough to be an important setup man for this squad, and the Bulls are going to give him a chance to prove he can be part of the core this season.

On the Cusp

Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nic Claxton – The Chicago Bulls used a good chunk of their cap space to bring in Nic Claxton. The big man may only have two years left on his contract, but it's a sizable number at a combined $44+ million. With that in mind, you don't go out of your way to take on Claxton without some hope that he can turn into more than just a short-term solution. Plus, still only 27 years old, Claxton is a handful of years removed from being an extremely effective rim runner and protector. He's looked like someone who's lost a step in recent years, but might suiting up for the tanking Brooklyn Nets have something to do with that? If the Bulls can turn back the clock with Claxton, they may very well want him to stick around. If he looks a lot like he did the last couple of years, however, the two sides will likely part ways after his contract expires.

Leonard Miller – The Bulls obviously have two building blocks at the wing position, but it never hurts to have depth in this department! Leonard Miller showed some serious potential over the last 20 games of 2025-26. He was a high-energy forward who did the little things and put some real pressure on the rim. Athletically, he fits the mold that this front office seems to be looking for, and there is still a chance the Bulls could re-sign him for multiple years at a very low price. If Miller gets off to a similarly strong start, do not be surprised if he's extended.

Noa Essengue – Bryson Graham likely doesn't know what to do with Noa Essengue, which is why the second-year forward belongs in this category. The new regime isn't going to be nearly as devoted to his development as the previous one. At the same time, Essengue has elite length and an extremely intriguing untapped skill set. May he have to spend the majority of his time in the G League again? Sure, but the Bulls are likely going to wait things out before determining his future.

Rob Dillingham – With limited depth in the backcourt, there is certainly a world where Rob Dillingham gets some good run this season. With that said, he has A LOT to prove before becoming a certain part of this team's future. He hasn't looked comfortable at the NBA level yet, as he's often moving too quickly for his own good and settling for chaotic attempts at the rim. If Dillingham can look more like the well-rounded spark plug scorer many once thought he could be, though, perhaps there is a place for him as a sixth man down the road.

Trade Chips

Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) shoots during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norman Powell – The Chicago Bulls' newest shooting guard knows what he signed up for. The organization inked Norman Powell to a lucrative two-year deal with a team option in the second year. In other words, an extremely team-friendly and tradeable contract. If he's producing at a similar All-Star level with this young group by the deadline, do not be surprised if the Bulls are talking business with several contenders. It would make sense for both them and the 33-year-old sharpshooter.

Tre Jones – True facilitators are hard to find in today's NBA, and Tre Jones is among the most efficient in the game. He's consistently held one of the NBA's top assist-to-turnover ratios, and 2025-26 only further demonstrated his scoring upside as a downhill force. Jones is undoubtedly a great backup to have for Josh Giddey, but that's also why teams could come calling in the very near future. The contract is fantastic, as Jones is owed just $8.0 million in each of the next two seasons, with the second being a team option. The past front office didn't do a whole lot right, but this was a great move.

Jalen Smith – Unfortunately, Jalen Smith is going to see his role reduced. Not only did the new front office re-sign a healthy Zach Collins, but the opportunities for Smith at the four will diminish. Wilson and Buzelis are going to be gobbling up the majority of those minutes. With that being the case, he sure feels like a prime trade candidate. Smith showed last season that he can effectively play either frontcourt position and stretch the floor at a high clip. For teams in need of big man help, it's going to be hard not to consider Smith and his expiring deal.

Zach Collins – Speaking of Zach Collins, many Chicago Bulls fans were surprised when Bryson Graham chose to bring him back. However, he was able to do so with another very tradable contract, inking him to a two-year deal worth $17.0 million. And can you guess which option they slapped on the second year? At the end of the day, it sure feels like one of Smith or Collins will be moved in the coming months. It just doesn't make sense to keep all three of these bigs in the mix, assuming full health.

Isaac Okoro – Chicago Bulls fans should prepare to see more of Isaac Okoro than they think. He still projects to be one of their best point-of-attack defenders. Not to mention, his familiarity with some of the other pre-existing players on this roster could stand out early on. Still, Okoro is an expiring contract and hasn't done enough to warrant handing around past this offseason. Looking for a trade partner may be in the Bulls' best interest.

Patrick Williams – Owed $18.0 million in each of the next three seasons, the Chicago Bulls would love to move off Patrick Williams contract. But will anyone be willing to take it? And, if so, will they do it without asking for a tax? It sure feels unlikely right now. Williams may have to ride the bench for the time being. The only way it feels like he's moved at the moment is if salary is needed to complete a bigger transaction.

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