Bulls' Caleb Wilson Apparently Dunked All Over Some Frat Bros in Return to UNC

Caleb Wilson will never miss an opportunity to dominate.

Returning to North Carolina this past weekend, Wilson was allegedly spotted at the DKE fraternity. A video emerged of the No. 4 overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft facing off against some presumed members. As one can imagine, it didn't end particularly well for them.

The clip shows Wilson pump-faking the ball high over the head of his "primary" defender. He proceeds to hit him with a nasty crossover that goes between his defender's legs. Then, Wilson tosses the ball off the backboard to himself and dunks it with ease.

Everyone – rightfully – lost their minds.

Caleb Wilson at DKE fraternity house just off UNC’s campus on Saturday night… pic.twitter.com/yeQv6FpQTl — Ross Martin (@RossMartinNC) September 13, 2026

Now, are the Bulls thrilled to see Wilson accepting this challenge? Probably not. But there is pretty little risk when facing off against a bunch of polo-wearing frat bros. Plus, it's unclear how much time Wilson was actually on the court. There is a pretty good chance that this was a one-and-done possession. After all, how do you follow that up?

It's also not as if Wilson wasn't warmed up!

The Bulls' rookie has been in the gym constantly since the NBA Draft. He's made appearances at multiple runs in Chicago, recently dropping 60+ points in an event at Whitney M. Young High School. This trip to UNC was only the latest example of this, as he attended an alumni game on campus.

Several highlights emerged from the event, which showed Wilson playing alongside former Tar Heels like Harrison Barnes and Luke May. Of course, Wilson flew for a couple of jams, but the 20-year-old was also getting plenty of reps at point guard.

Point Forward Caleb, coming to an arena near you!

In all seriousness, facilitating in an alumni game is a lot easier than in the NBA. It'll take some time for him to truly be able to read pro defenses at an elite level. At the same time, the passing is one of many reasons why Wilson became a no-brainer Top 4 pick. He has a tremendous feel for the game, and he averaged nearly 3.0 assists per game in college for a reason. It's only going to be a matter of time before the Bulls do give him the freedom to create off the bounce.

Anyhow, Wilson's trip back to North Carolina serves as yet another reminder that times have officially changed. He is onto bigger and better things, and the journey toward becoming more than just a Tar Heel legend starts in a matter of weeks.

Opening night for the Chicago Bulls is set for October 21 in Toronto. They will play two on the road before Wilson makes his official United Center debut against No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa and the Wizards.

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