Bulls Coaching Staff: Everyone Tiago Splitter Hired or Kept On Board for 2026-27

The Chicago Bulls have finalized their first-ever coaching staff under Tiago Spliter.

It was only a couple of months ago that new front office leader Bryson Graham officially named Splitter the organization's next head coach. A former big man who earned a ring with the San Antonio Spurs, Splitter burst onto the scene during his 2025-26 run in Portland. Following the dismissal of Chauncey Billups after just one game, Splitter was named the interim head coach.

Splitter would proceed to take a young and inexperienced Trail Blazers team to the postseason. It marked the franchise's first playoff series since 2021. Many assumed it was enough to earn him the full-time gig, but a change in ownership opened the door for the Bulls to pry him away.

As impressive as last season was, though, Splitter will now be faced with a whole new challenge. It will be up to him to build an identity and culture from the ground up. Not to mention, he will have to focus even more on putting developing talent in a position to succeed.

Speaking of which, the best way for a coach to accomplish this is to surround himself with the right people. Splitter has been hard at work over the last few months building out his staff. Now, with only weeks to go until training camp begins, the Bulls have finally announced Splitter's lengthy list of helpers.

Chicago Bulls Reveal Full Coaching List

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; New Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter speaks during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tiago Splitter – Head Coach

Wes Unseld Jr. – Assistant Coach*

Blake Ahearn – Assistant Coach

Jamelle McMillan – Assistant Coach

Rex Kalamian – Assistant Coach

Jonah Herscu – Assistant Coach

Taj Gibson – Assistant Coach*

Martin Rancik – Senior Player Development Coach

Jordan Brink – Assistant Coach, Director of Player Development*

Pete Crawford – Player Development Coach

LD Williams – Player Development Coach

Jeremiah Bonsu – Head Video Coordinator

Micah Bruno – Assistant Video Coordinator

Brandon Leftwich – Video Coordinator*

Delvon Johnson – Video Coordinator*

Jayden Hardaway – Video Coordinator*

*New coaching hires

There are a handful of returning members of Tiago Splitter's coaching staff, but the majority come in either a video or player development role. To little surprise, the more senior positions have all been flipped, with the primary exception being Wes Unseld Jr. as an assistant coach.

It may not be specifically stated, but all signs point toward Unseld Jr. serving as the second in command. The Bulls made a big effort to keep him in the mix, even giving him a chance to interview for the top job. He should be especially helpful to the young Splitter, serving as the only staff member with prior head coaching experience. Of course, Unseld Jr. is also very familiar with coaching several players on this current roster.

For what it's worth, we did learn earlier about several hires this offseason. Names like Blake Ahearn, Rex Kalamian, and Jonah Herscu were among Splitter's first hires. Ahearn is a former NBA sharpshooter who has been praised for his shooting tips. Meanwhile, Kalamian is an extremely experienced assistant who has worked under Doc Rivers, Dwane Casey, and Scott Brooks.

As for a new name that should be circled, Jamelle McMillan comes to the Bulls with lots of player development experience. He was most recently with the surging Detroit Pistons, where he served as an assistant and the head coach of their G League affiliate. He also worked with the Hawks, Suns, and Pelicans in the past. The latter is where Bryson Graham got his start.

Fine, we'll stop beating around the bush. The name that will turn the most heads is obviously Taj Gibson. He was the final addition to the Bulls' coaching staff on Monday. The forward was only recently traded from Memphis to New Orleans, where he was promptly released. Gibson has now announced his retirement from the NBA and will immediately begin his coaching career with his former franchise.

It's undeniably a feel-good story for Gibson and the Chicago faithful. Drafted by the franchise in 2009, he became a huge fan favorite and remained close with the organization over the years. Touted as one of the best locker room leaders in the NBA, Gibson could be a fantastic addition for a young and rebuilding team.

Is it the most dynamic or star-studded coaching staff for Tiago Splitter's Year 1? Not necessarily, but it feels like a carefully selected group for a rebuilding team. There is a good mix of experience and fresh blood, with a clear emphasis on player development. Let's see what they can do!

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