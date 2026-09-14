Taj Gibson Reportedly Returns to Bulls as Assistant Coach Following NBA Retirement

A long-awaited reunion is finally happening for the Chicago Bulls.

In recent weeks, Taj Gibson found himself part of a trade to the New Orleans Pelicans. It was quickly revealed that the organization had no plans to keep the former Grizzlies forward, waiving him and thus making him a free agent. This immediately led to questions about what Gibson's next move might be. Was a storybook ending with the Chicago Bulls in the cards?

Turns out the answer that question is yes, but not in the exact way that many expected.

Gibson will not sign with the franchise to fill their final roster spot. The 41-year-old is retiring from the NBA, yet there are no plans to leave it behind. Shams Charania was the first to report that Gibson will waste no time starting his coaching career, joining the Bulls' new staff under Tiago Splitter as an assistant. K.C. Johnson proceeded to confirm the news for Chicago Sports Network.

We asked D-Rose, Joakim, and other Bulls legends what it meant to play with Taj Gibson: pic.twitter.com/yTQWZT0hyl — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 14, 2026

Taj Gibson Retires From the NBA ...

Dec 6, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson (22) against the Detroit Pistons at The Palace of Auburn Hills. The Pistons won 102-91.Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls drafted Taj Gibson 26th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft out of USC. He would go on to become an important part of their success in the early 2010s, turning into a true fan favorite in the process.

For a little under eight full seasons, Gibson was a quintessential role player. He averaged 9.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in his 562 games in a Bulls uniform. Gibson was known for his energetic and consistent two-way play. Even as his athleticism dwindled, the relentless motor and ever-growing IQ made him an extremely valuable piece to have in the locker room.

This is exactly why Gibson's career spanned 17 seasons. He would eventually follow Tom Thibodeau to the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks before playing for the Wizards, Pistons, Hornets, and Grizzlies. Over the last handful of years, Gibson became a go-to veteran leader for rebuilding teams. While his playing time became scarce, his work ethic and experience were valued all the same.

Chicago will always love Taj 🫡



Congrats on retirement, @TajGibson! pic.twitter.com/roCcna7DaM — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 14, 2026

Many long expected Gibson to make a shift to the coaching world. The timing happened to work out perfectly with Chicago. While the franchise likely would have worked hard to bring him in regardless, they are in a national transition period with Tiago Splitter coming in. They will now have two widely respected former players on the staff to help jump-start this rebuild. Especially when considering the upside for both Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson at the wing position, having Gibson in the building could prove extremely beneficial.

Speaking of which, Gibson has yet to confirm that he is joining the team's staff, but he did share some words about his NBA career on social media:

Today is a very emotional day for me.



After 17 seasons in the NBA, I can honestly say I gave this game everything I had.



Basketball gave me the opportunity to live a dream. As a kid from Brooklyn, NY, I was lucky to get a chance to display my talent on the biggest stage. From Fort Greene Projects to USC, to the Chicago Bulls , and every team and city that came after, I’m grateful for every moment, every teammate, every coach, and every person who believed in me.



I wanted to be the guy my teammates could count on someone who brought toughness, energy, leadership, and heart every time I stepped on the court.



To my family, my friends, my teammates, my coaches, my agent, the NBA , NBPA and the fans, thank you. You were all a part of this journey.



But this isn’t goodbye to Basketball. It’s the beginning of a new chapter.



After 31 years of basketball, I can walk away with no regrets, knowing I left everything on the floor. God has truly blessed me.



Thank you Basketball

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