Did the Door Just Open for a Taj Gibson and Chicago Bulls Reunion?

The Chicago Bulls have a chance to end their regular season with a feel-good story.

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly reached a deal to send Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy, and a future second-rounder to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for AJ Johnson and Taj Gibson. For months, the Pelicans appeared to be shopping Hawkins in an attempt to move off his final-year salary. The urgency to do so only grew once they were able to lock in Bennedict Mathurin to a two-year deal.

It was easy to speculate about the Chicago Bulls being a possible landing spot for Hawkins. Not only do they have an open roster spot and financial flexibility, but Bryson Graham also had a strong say in the Pelicans' front office when Hawkins was drafted in 2023. Alas, the Grizzlies ended up taking on the sharpshooter, still leaving the Bulls with a 15th chair to fill.

It's hard not to wonder, however, if the fallout from this latest transaction could still lead the Bulls to add one last player. According to Will Guillory of The Athletic, while the plan is to keep Johnson for the time being, the Pelicans intend to waive Gibson. The veteran is in the second year of a two-year, $4.8 million deal that he originally signed with Memphis. However, the second season was never fully guaranteed, allowing New Orleans to move off him for a mere $100,000.

Hmmm ...

Should the Chicago Bulls Bring Back Taj Gibson?

Feb 8, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson (22) holds onto a rebound against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll be the first to admit that, on the surface, this feels like a move that previous Chicago Bulls front offices would make. Living in the past is (sadly) what this organization has done best in recent years, and one could argue this would be another fluff event/signing to sell some extra tickets and jerseys. In other words, the kind of move that really does nothing for the on-court product.

This is especially true when considering that signing Gibson would erase Bryson Graham's chance of easily navigating a potential salary dump in the coming weeks and months. The new front office leader has been very patient with his approach thus far, leaving himself immense flexibility to make the kind of moves that could bring in future assets.

At the same time ... is there really any harm in bringing back a fan-favorite for a storybook ending? It's not as if signing Gibson to a veteran minimum deal would greatly restrict the Bulls' ability to do more business. Might it make a salary dump slightly tougher? Perhaps, but very few have presented themselves thus far, specifically the kind that the Bulls appear interested in.

Indeed, a far better use of this space could be to bring in someone with Gibson's 16 years of experience. The forward has already been willing to embrace the rebuilding lifestyle in recent years, being a go-to veteran leader for young organizations. Since 2022, Gibson has been in the locker room for the Wizards, Pistons, Hornets, and Grizzlies. He appeared in only 100 games with those four teams, but it certainly seems like he left each squad better than when he arrived.

Gibson has become a teacher, the kind who feels like he may inevitably hold a coaching position in the league. Until he decides to move into that role, however, the Bulls are in the perfect low-stakes spot to let him continue to be that on-court coach. Think about how great a mentor he could be for a high-upside wing like Caleb Wilson – let alone Matas Buzelis!

Whether it's tips and tricks in the post or valuable lessons about handling the spotlight, Gibson has the kind of knowledge that could make any young player better. And isn't that what the Bulls care about most right now?

Let's also not forget that Gibson has remained extremely connected to both the city and the franchise. It was only earlier this year that he was seated on the court for Derrick Rose's retirement ceremony. Many fans will also remember when the United Center made the vet emotional while giving him a standing ovation during his time with the Hornets.

Once again, we're not looking at the same kind of nostalgic play by the Chicago Bulls. Part of a successful rebuild is building the right culture and surrounding young talent with proper role models. The 41-year-old Gibson has become the epitome of a locker room leader, and allowing him to play that role one last time in the city that jump-started his career makes a ton of sense.

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