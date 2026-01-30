Bulls Fans Get Too Excited After Giannis Antetokounmpo Buys Real Estate in Chicago

Earlier this week, a new chapter of the Giannis Antetokounmpo saga emerged.

With the Milwaukee Bucks sitting a shocking 12th in the Eastern Conference, ESPN's Shams Charania released the report that many rivals were waiting to hear. The two-time MVP is said to be ready for a change of scenery, and the Bucks executives are fielding competitive offers as the February 5 trade deadline looms.

To be clear, there is a very real scenario where Antetokounmpo still finishes the 2025-26 campaign in Milwaukee. Waiting to find a deal until the summer could potentially open up more doors for both sides. Nevertheless, the writing appears to be on the wall, and this has led to plenty of speculation regarding where the Greek Freak could end up next.

The Warriors, Heat, and Timberwolves have been among the most talked-about suitors so far. However, there is no question that a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber will draw interest from essentially every team around the league. And you never know which front office could send over and offer the Bucks can't refuse.

If one thing is for sure, a handful of Chicago Bulls fans hope Arturas Karnisovas can pull off a miracle. While the franchise has not been named as a true threat in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, they do at least have the kind of draft capital that could outdo other offers. Not to mention, fans have been quick to call out one other potential perk that could lure Antetokounmpo down I-94:

He's already got a place to stay!

Bulls Fans Overreact to Giannis Antetokounmpo Real Estate News

Complex recently got Chicago Bulls fans a little too excited by a coincidental news story regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest business venture.

According to CoStar, Antetokounmpo is now the owner of an apartment building located in Chicago. Titled "Harmony Apartments," the 56-unit complex near the Uptown neighborhood was originally constructed in 2024. The building was purchased for a total of $21 million from affiliates of Ante – which is known as Antetokounmpo's family-owned company.

As the trade rumors continue to swirl around the superstar big man, it's no wonder some members of Bulls Nation saw this and got their hopes up ...

So ... who is going to tell them?

As exciting as the news may seem, the motive is a lot less thrilling than Bulls fans want it to be. This is just the latest addition to Antetokounmpo's expanding real estate portfolio. As CoStar goes on to note, the Ante company has now invested around $69 million in property across the United States. Unsurprisingly, this has included residencies in the Milwaukee area, as well as in Madison and Brooklyn.

Is there still a chance that Antetokounmpo ends up playing at the United Center in the future? Maybe, but I think it's safe to say the odds of this are NOT made any more likely by his latest business move. Sorry, Bulls fans!