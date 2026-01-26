The Chicago Bulls' Trade Leverage is Growing by the Day, Will They Finally Act?

Eleven days separate the Chicago Bulls from a crucial NBA trade deadline.

While they may have just moved above .500 for the first time since November, the case for them to become sellers remains strong. The team has seven expiring contracts on its cap sheet, as well as a recent track record of mediocrity that has frustrated fans. If the Derrick Rose retirement ceremony on Saturday night reminded the league of anything, it's how long it's been since the organization has sat among the true elites.

Getting back to this level starts with never settling. The Bulls must continue to make meaningful changes to their roster and build with future contention in mind. One excellent way to do that is to take advantage of the deadline by adding assets from teams scrambling to bolster their rotation before the playoffs. Again, the Bulls have the kind of solid contributors on expiring deals to get this done, and the market has arguably only shifted further in their favor.

Why the Chicago Bulls May Seen Their Leverage Improve

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) and guard Kevin Huerter (13) help up guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at United Center.

The NBA world has been shaken up over the last couple of weeks, and the Chicago Bulls could soon feel the impact.

Several high-profile trade targets have recently been bitten by the injury bug. Most notably, Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered another calf strain this past week. Many have continued to keep a close eye on the big man amid the Milwaukee Bucks' immense struggles. Especially after their most recent string of losses, hope was high that he could finally hit the market before the February 5 deadline. To be sure, we can not rule out a trade entirely, but there is no question that the injury changes things for both sides.

The Bucks can now use this as an excuse to keep him through the deadline, buying them time to convince him that they can recreate a winning team when he is fully healthy. As for the many interested teams, they would now be making a move for Antetokoumpo knowing that he would be sidelined for multiple weeks past the deadline. His current timetable for a return is set for 4-6 weeks.

To be sure, there are probably a handful of teams that would still be willing to talk business. But this injury news has already made some speculate whether trade talks could pause until the offseason.

Speaking of which, the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant has run into a similar problem. The guard suffered an elbow injury that is expected to sideline him for at least the next three weeks. While he may be a less desirable trade candidate than Antetokounmpo, Morant is still a superstar-caliber name that was expected to stir up some drama in the coming weeks.

Did someone say drama!? The most recent injury news revolves around the Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga. Losing Jimmy Butler for the season, the Warriors were suddenly turning to the disgruntled former lottery pick for help. He has been one of the most talked-about trade chips for months, as his relationship with Golden State has appeared to fall apart.

With the Warriors now needing Kuminga's scoring skills, there were immediately questions about whether their urgency to move him could change. Nevertheless, the story took another turn on Sunday afternoon, as the team officially announced that Kuminga has a bone bruise and a re-evaluation date will be shared at a later date.

So, why does any of this matter for the Chicago Bulls? Antetokounmpo, Morant, and Kuminga were three of the biggest names to watch at this season's trade deadline. If this injury news decreases the chances of them being shopped or heavily targeted, which is likely, there is a real case to make that the Bulls have moved up the list of trade partners for a lot of teams.

Whether it be Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, Jalen Smith, or Kevin Huerter, the Bulls currently have multiple healthy players to dangle on the market. Even Tre Jones, who recently hit the injury report and has seemingly generated increasing trade interest in recent weeks, could be back on the floor sooner than any of the players named above. That matters. And, to be clear, White has faced his own injury hurdles this year, but he has now played in six straight games and has scored 22+ points in four straight. He's looking a lot more like his former self at the perfect time.

The whole point of making a mid-season move for most teams is to add someone who can immediately make a difference and build chemistry with their pre-existing group before the postseason. If there are concerns about how healthy someone will be or how late in the regular season they can return, those are extremely valid reasons to look elsewhere for a trade. And the Bulls are likely waiting patiently by their phones!

For what it's worth, we also shouldn't ignore how well the Bulls have played in recent weeks. They currently have the longest active winning streak in the NBA. Yes, you read that right. It may only be four games, but the last three have been genuinely impressive. They first beat a Clippers team that has gone 14-3 in their last 17 games. Then, they took down the 27-win Timberwolves and the second-place Celtics.

While four games may not drastically change the value of each player on the market, it certainly can not hurt the Bulls in negotiations. They can also use their newfound above-.500 records to put a little more pressure on interested parties, implying that they are becoming comfortable staying put.

Obviously, this all still comes down to the front office's ability to leverage the market and use the surrounding circumstances to their advantage. Can they do that? Heck, are they even willing to do it? Both are frustratingly fair inquiries after the last few seasons. They have repeatedly chosen not to make the most out of the deadline and instead opt for another Play-In Tournament run. It's always been a questionable approach, and that could prove to be more true than ever this season.