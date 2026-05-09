Arguably, no executive around the league will have a busier week than new Chicago Bulls front office leader Bryson Graham.

Not only will there be plenty at stake during this Sunday's NBA Draft Lottery, but he will head into his first Combine as the lead decision-maker. Graham will have a long list of prospects to evaluate and interview, as the Bulls currently own four picks in this June's draft. Likewise, he will have an equally long list of hands to shake as he begins the process of building stronger relationships with his fellow top executives.

But his duties will not stop there! Graham will have to do all of this while continuing to hire his staff, which will include finding the right head coach for this new-look franchise. The former Atlanta Hawks GM shared that he planned to start reaching out to candidates this week during his opening press conference. While he didn't reveal much about the kind of leader he hopes to hire, Graham did note the importance of playing both sides of the ball and developing young talent.

Indeed, one has to imagine that the latter point will drive most of the hiring process. Graham was brought in largely because of his impressive scouting resume, suggesting that this is a team that plans to build through the draft. Organizations that go in this direction typically prefer a young and relatable coach who can grow with their roster. It's what the Thunder did with Mark Daigneault, the Hornets did with Charles Lee, and the Spurs have done with Mitch Johnson.

Speaking of which ...

Chicago Bulls Eyeing the Spurs' Top Assistant?

Oct 6, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs assistant head coach Sean Sweeney talks with guard Stanley Umude (17) during the second half against the Guangzhou Loong Lions at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

A list of head coach candidates has yet to emerge in earnest for the Bulls' job, but this hasn't stopped one name from being thrown around at an increasing rate. San Antonio's Sean Sweeny serves as the assistant head coach under Mitch Johnson, and he has now been mentioned multiple times as a figure to watch.

K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network has recently name-dropped Sweeny multiple times, including his recent episode of The Fastbreak. Joining him in this connection was Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. The insider said that Sweeny is expected to be a part of both the Bulls and possibly the Orlando Magic's search for a new leader. He even went as far as saying those openings will likely keep Sweeney from considering the New Orleans job.

Only 41 years old, Sweeney has been an assistant coach since the 2013-14 campaign. He started things off with the Brooklyn Nets before stops with the Bucks, Pistons, and Mavericks. Sweeney spent multiple years at each spot, building up his most stock while with Dallas from 2021 to 2025. San Antonio would eventually seek him out and make him the right-hand man to Johnson before the 2025-26 season. Of course, the Spurs have gone on to win 62 games and finish second in the Western Conference.

It's said that Sweeney has interviewed multiple times for a head coach role around the league. He was most recently attached to both the openings in Phoenix and New York. In fact, Sweeney was even considered among the finalists for the Suns' job.

In other words, many have considered it only a matter of time before Sweeney gets his shot. Could that time be now? Again, it certainly feels as if he would make sense with the Bulls' new direction. One also has to imagine that the job would appeal to Sweeney. While there is a lot of work that lies ahead, which organization has been more loyal in recent years? Unlike in Orlando, where expectations may be immediately high, Sweeney would have more room to grow into the position and build a long-term relationship with Graham.

Only time will tell which path Graham decides to go down. We shouldn't rule out guys like Micah Nori and James Borrego simply because of these rumors, and Graham even implied that he isn't afraid to go after someone less well-known. However, Sweeney has only continued to ascend the NBA ranks and has been among the most popular candidates in recent years. If the Bulls want to double down on their youth movement both upstairs and on the court, the fit might be too good to pass up.

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