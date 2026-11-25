As the Chicago Bulls look to get back on a winning track, they will remain without some key players.

Norman Powell was sidelined with a hamstring strain this weekend. He proceeded to sit out both battles against the Nuggets and Cavaliers. The team's leading scorer this season, there is no question the Bulls hope to get him back on the floor soon. The team shared that he will be re-evaluated at some point this week, though a projected return timeline has yet to be provided.

Hamstring strains can be notoriously pesky. The Bulls will certainly want to proceed with an abundance of caution to avoid re-injury. Once again, Powell isn't the kind of player this team wants to be without for an extended time. Even from a trade market perspective, they want to ensure he's on the floor healthy.

Of course, Caleb Wilson also remains sidelined and isn't expected to return until closer to the end of the month. With that said, the rookie has rejoined the team and has started to put in some on-court work. He spoke with the media for the first time since his successful surgery earlier this week, and he sounded like his same old optimistic youngster.

The big story for this evening will center around Jalen Smith. The big man did play in the team's latest back-to-back set, but he is now questionable with an illness. Smith has seemingly been battling this issue for the last week and has played through it. As he attempts to overcome the sickness, however, the Bulls may finally choose to rest him.

For what it's worth, missing him for tonight's NBA Cup meeting could prove pretty detrimental. The Hornets have been one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA, holding the second-highest rebounding percentage in the league. To little surprise, this has also led to plenty of success in the second-chance points department, where they add 17.6 points per game. The Bulls may have Nic Claxton and Zach Collins ready to go, but Smith brings a different level of energy and mobility to the position.

As for the opponent, the Hornets will be down several key players of their own. Grayson Allen is in concussion protocol, Ryan Kalkbrenner will miss his first game of the year, Dennis Schroder hasn't played in weeks, and Kon Knueppel only played one game before a hamstring injury put him in street clothes.

With that in mind, the Hornets have faced a similarly tough start to the year and sit at just 4-12. With Brandon Miller and Naz Reid in the mix, though, they undoubtedly have enough talent to give this Bulls team some trouble.

Bulls-Hornets Injury Report

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) is helped off the court after being injured during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Norman Powell – OUT (hamstring)

Caleb Wilson – OUT (hand)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (G League)

Jaylin Sellers – OUT (G League)

Charlotte Hornets

Sion James – PROBABLE (thigh)

Grayson Allen – OUT (concussion)

Ryan Kalkbrenner – OUT (hip)

Kon Knuepple – OUT (hamstring)

Dennis Schroder – OUT (hamstring)



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