The Chicago Bulls will be without their leading scorer for their latest back-to-back set.

Heading into Sunday night's meeting with the Denver Nuggets, Norman Powell was listed as questionable on the team's injury report with a hamstring strain. The guard could be seen hobbling at times during Friday night's loss, though he did go on to finish the game and act as Chicago's main source of offense down the stretch. Powell finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

While the questionable designation suggests that the Bulls were open to giving it a go, they seemingly changed their tune in the hours ahead of game time. The team has now announced that Powell will be re-evaluated later this week, which could put him in line to miss the next four games.

Following the Bulls' back-to-back with the Nuggets and Cavaliers, they will head to Charlotte on Wednesday before returning to the United Center to play the Pacers. It's important to remember that a re-evaluation does not guarantee Powell will get the green light to return later this week or next week. Hamstrings, in particular, are extremely pesky.

The Bulls aren't far removed from seeing how long it took Nic Claxton to get back up to speed. Does that mean we should expect Powell to take just as long? No, but it's a good reminder that determining a specific timeline for this injury can be difficult.

The Bulls are going to need several players to step up offensively. Powell has been one of their only sources of consistent scoring. Matas Buzelis will have to be even more aggressive in hunting his shot, and the same goes for Josh Giddey. It also wouldn't be surprising if two-way guard Jaylin Sellers gets some run depending on just how much time Powell misses. He has been lighting it up during his early G League run.

In other injury news, Jalen Smith remains questionable with an illness. Battling Nikola Jokic with a fully healthy frontcourt is scary enough, so the idea of the Bulls being without their best option at the five is downright terrifying.

Of course, Smith has also been among the Bulls' most dependable long-range shooters. His floor spacing was a valuable part of this team stringing together a 3-1 stretch. To be sure, Claxton and Collins are serviceable backups, but Smith allows this team to do something different on the offensive end.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Nov 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Williams – PROBABLE (thumb)

Jalen Smith – QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Norman Powell – OUT (hamstring)

Jaylin Sellers – OUT (G League)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (G League)

Orlando Robinson – OUT (G League)

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