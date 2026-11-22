CHICAGO – An hour before the Chicago Bulls tipped off against the Washington Wizards, Caleb Wilson met with media for the first time since undergoing a successful surgery on his right hand. The rookie, per usual, was upbeat and ready to chat. He was even sporting some Bulls workout gear as a splint helped protect his right hand.

Wilson had not been with his teammates on the road during their 3-1 stretch. Unable to sweat with stitches still in place, Wilson watched at home until finally returning to the Advocate Center court on Friday morning. To be sure, he still has a ways to go before getting the green light to play, but the rehab journey has begun in earnest with running and strength work.

"I don't have an expectations of a timeline," Wilson said on Friday. "I just expect to be playing soon, I don't expect this to be season-ending or make me miss a whole bunch of games. I expect to play whenever I feel good. And I feel like that will be in a good amount of time."

Caleb Wilson Talks Hand Injury for First Time

Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) walks off the court after an injury during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For what it's worth, the Chicago Bulls initially put Caleb Wilson's return timeline at 4-to-6 weeks, with a re-evaluation set after three weeks. The smile on Wilson's face seemed to suggest that he believes the early end of that timeline is in play, but he also stressed that making sure his hand is 100 percent is the top priority.

Wilson plans to come back and hit the ground running. All things considered, that should be pretty easy to pull off, as it's much easier to stay in game shape without a lower-body issue.

"I'm excited. I'm going to get stronger. I know what I can get better at because I've played such great teams early," Wilson said.

No one could blame Wilson if the latest injury came with some mental hurdles. It marks his third hand injury of 2026 and the second that required going under the knife. Nevertheless, Wilson expressed zero concern about the recurring nature. His head coach also considered it nothing more than a set of fluke injuries.

"No, it's just bad luck. I'm pretty healthy. I do what I'm supposed to do. I drink milk," Wilson laughed. "Sometimes you just have a bad go. But it's a blessing, a blessing in disguise. Everything happens for a reason. I will come back stronger and better. That's the goal."

The plan for Wilson now, aside from keeping his body right, will be to put on his thinking cap. The 20-year-old made sure to mention all the good that can come from sitting back and watching his team go to work. Not only is it a great way for him to grow a better understanding of what his teammates might need from him, but it will also allow Wilson to observe some of the NBA's top talent from a different vantage point.

Oh, and it'll give him a chance to do one other thing ...

“I’ll be shooting with my left," Wilson joked.

Again, it's always hard to see such a young player stuck in street clothes, especially amid such a dismal start to the year. But Wilson continues to sound like the future leader this team needs. Confidence oozes from him every step of the way, and the Bulls should be encouraged by the fact that this hurdle hasn't fazed him.

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