Bulls Injury Update: Norman Powell News, Nic Claxton's Debut? Zach Collins Out

The Chicago Bulls will enter Sunday afternoon's matchup with a busy injury report.

The good news is that all signs point toward Nic Claxton making his Bulls debut against the 76ers. While it's likely he will have a strict minutes restriction, his return from a hamstring injury will give the Bulls a much-needed defensive presence in the paint. They have struggled heavily to protect the rim early this season and built much of their defensive game plan in training camp around Claxton's abilities.

Jalen Smith is also expected to be a go. The big man has continued to deal with a finger injury and left the team's last meeting after hurting the same hand in a nasty fall. Nevertheless, indications are that Smith will continue to play through the pain.

Smith has been one of the Bulls' most consistent contributors to begin the year. Even if his starting role is stripped for Claxton, there is no question that Smith will continue to eat plenty of minutes in the rotation. Tiago Splitter even said that a double-big look with Claxton and Smith could be in the cards.

Time for the bad news!

Claxton and Smith should be available, but Zach Collins has been ruled out due to an illness. Chicago also has Tobe Awaka listed as questionable due to an MCL sprain. It's worth noting that he did play in the Windy City Bulls' season opener on Friday but sat out Saturday night's game. If neither player can go, the Bulls' frontcourt will undoubtedly be limited, meaning Splitter could have to play small at times.

Arguably Chicago's biggest absence against Philly, however, could come in the backcourt. Norman Powell was added to the injury report with a sore right shoulder. The veteran hasn't necessarily been off to the hottest start, but he remains one of the team's most proven scorers. Powell is always a threat to get hot behind the arc or string together some important trips to the charity stripe. Any game without him on the floor will put that much more stress on Chicago's young players.

Speaking of which, the one player who would stand to benefit from Powell's absence is also unavailable. Dailyn Swain has been ruled out with right disc irritation. The rookie suited up in the G League opener this weekend, dropping a well-rounded 16 points with 9 assists and 8 rebounds. Thus far, Splitter has kept the No. 15 pick out of the NBA rotation.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Nov 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Smith – PROBABLE (finger)

Nic Claxton – QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Norman Powell – QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)

Tobe Awaka – QUESTIONABLE (MCL)

Dailyn Swain – OUT (disc)

Zach Collins – OUT (illness)

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