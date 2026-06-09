Bulls' Interest in Big Man Chris Cenac Jr. Paints Fascinating Draft Night Picture

After welcoming in a long list of guards for pre-draft workouts, the Chicago Bulls have reportedly taken a closer look at a projected first-round big man. And, no, his name is not Caleb Wilson.

Chris Cenac Jr. made his way to the Advocate Center this week to meet with Bryson Graham and Company, according to The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi. His name has been thrown around plenty in the Bulls universe over the last few months, particularly when it appeared the Bulls could have two picks that sat in the 9-15 range.

The truth is that the opinion on many of the frontcourt options after Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson has varied significantly. Aday Mara has built up his stock and has likely established himself as a clear lottery pick. Fellow Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. have also been widely discussed as players who could go right around the No. 15 pick.

Nevertheless, most mock drafts have a very different hierarchy, and there is still reason to believe that Cenac can win over someone in the mid-teens. He has widely been considered one of the biggest wild cards in the draft because of his extremely raw but well-rounded skillset.

Cenac measured at just over six-foot-ten with an intimidating seven-foot-five wingspan – making him the fifth-longest player at the combine. While his stats during Year 1 at Houston may not jump off the page, his highlights sure do. Cenac is a ridiculously fluid athlete for his size, gliding down the court in transition and flying for alley-oop jams with ease.

Speaking of which, not only does he have the obvious length to be a productive protector in the future, but he flashed true switchability during his freshman season. Cenac can hold his own along the perimeter. You also can't talk about Cenac without discussing his rebounding upside. He averaged 8.0 rebounds a night, which included snatching over 2.0 offensive rebounds a game. Cenac is the kind of player who is always battling in the post, even if he doesn't have the strongest frame.

Regardless, Cenac isn't elite in any one category. He's also somewhat of a wild card offensively. The big man doesn't get to the free throw line often, and he doesn't convert well when he does. He doesn't have much of a post presence, and finishing through physicality isn't necessarily his bread-and-butter.

What is encouraging, however, is his ability to pop off screens or drain turnaround mid-range buckets. He shot the ball well at the combine and undoubtedly has a jumper that an NBA team can talk themselves into. Still, Cenac is the kind of player who is going to need a relatively long runway to figure out who he is and can be at the next level.

Are the Bulls ready to give him that space, especially if they go with who everyone thinks they will go with at No. 4?

Would the Bulls Take Caleb Wilson AND Chris Cenac Jr.?

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars forward Chris Cenac Jr. (5) dunks during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Bryson Graham made clear after the Chicago Bulls' stroke of lottery luck that "best player available" is his mindset. And there is no question that going with a player like Chris Cenac Jr. at No. 15 would hammer home that philosophy.

Did the description of his game sound like anyone else you might know? That's right, there are some real similarities between both Caleb Wilson and Cenac. Does that mean they are carbon copies of one another? Of course not. Wilson is projected to go Top 4 for a reason.

The UNC product is the more explosive athlete with a far better understanding of how to impact the game offensively. He is ferocious around the rim, has a relentless motor, and has shown legitimate flashes of being able to create his own shot. Cenac simply isn't swimming in those same waters.

And yet, both are big men with fascinating measurements, a slender frame, a hopeful jump shot, and defensive versatility. Adding both at the same time, especially with forwards like Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue also on the roster, could create somewhat of an odd logjam. It might make a lot more sense if Cameron Boozer ended up the pick at No. 4, as one can more easily picture his physical strength and fundamental tools playing next to Cenac.

Indeed, no one is saying the Bulls can't go with two frontcourt players on draft night. Graham should go with the players he believes have the best future in store. After all, this Bulls roster needs all the help it can get. However, assuming Wilson is the play, a more defensive-minded physical beast like Jayden Quaintance or Morez Johnson Jr. would be more complementary on paper.

It also sure feels like the Bulls are eyeing a guard with their second pick ... at least for now. Their pre-draft workout list has featured some of the top perimeter players in the draft, and reports have even started to surface that Bryson Graham has called around about a possible trade-up from No. 15. The only reason to do that is to land a scoring guard of the future.

Only time will tell what direction the Bulls choose to go. The workout list is also going to get longer over the next handful of weeks, giving us an even better idea of who the Bulls may be eyeing in the mid-first-round. For now, though, throwing Cenac on the list does paint a potentially fascinating draft night picture, as the Bulls would walk away with two of the highest upside bigs available.

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