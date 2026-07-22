3 Different Ways the Bulls Could Fill Their Final Roster Spot

While we can't call free agency a dud for the Chicago Bulls, "underwhelming" might fit the bill.

New front office leader Bryson Graham has clearly doubled down on his pragmatic approach. He used his significant salary cap space to bring in some veteran leadership on short-term deals. In other words, he kicked the can down the road and told fans that this upcoming season will largely be about player development.

Is it the most exciting plan? No, but it's one that fans can easily get behind, especially with someone like Caleb Wilson in the door.

With that said, there is a possibility that Graham isn't done making moves quite yet. The Bulls still have only 14 of their 15 roster spots filled for next season. This doesn't guarantee that a player will be signed in the coming weeks, as they could walk into the year with only 14 players. But it obviously does open the door for another player to enter the fold.

Let's ponder that a little more and consider three ways the Bulls could fill that void.

Give Jaylin Sellers a Promotion

Feb 14, 2026; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence College Friars guard Jaylin Sellers (2) dribbles during the first half of the game against the St. John’s University Red Storm at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some might consider it the most unlikely outcome on this list, it feels worth mentioning after Summer League officially wrapped up.

Jaylin Sellers was among the most impressive undrafted free agents on the Thomas & Mack Center court. The Bulls inked the Providence guard shortly after the conclusion of the 2026 draft, presumably targeting him because of his high-level three-point shooting in the Big East. Sellers – a five-year college player – drained his 5.6 attempts a night at a 42.9 percent clip.

What Sellers proceeded to show during Summer League, however, is that he offers a lot more than just a three-point stroke. In fact, Sellers actually struggled from downtown in his five contests, yet he still managed to look like the team's best contributor behind Caleb Wilson. How? He was consistently one of the hardest players on the floor, pushing the tempo in transition and hounding players defensively.

Sellers finished Summer League averaging 15.6 points, 2.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. He plays with an edge that is hard not to respect, and he does it with a mature six-foot-five frame that is easy to envision in an NBA backcourt.

Do the Bulls likely want to see Sellers keep this up in the G League? Absolutely, and it's worth mentioning that his efficiency left a lot to be desired. At the same time, certain players are worth betting on, and Sellers might be one of those players. The Bulls could even hedge their bets with a non-guaranteed, multi-year deal.

At worst, the Bulls could move on from Sellers down the road or have another easy contract to throw into a trade. At best? They get another young and legitimate NBA player on an extremely team-friendly contract.

You Can Never Have Enough Shooting!

Apr 17, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Seth Curry (31) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As things currently stand, the Chicago Bulls project to be a pretty awful three-point shooting team. They finished with just a 29.4 percent clip during Summer League, which ranked seventh-worst in Las Vegas.

To be clear, Summer League stats are rarely an accurate reflection of the regular season, but it does feel notable in the Bulls' case. Caleb Wilson, Dailyn Swain, and Noa Essengue are three full-time roster members who are not viewed as true long-range threats. Yes, Wilson put some of those concerns to bed, but he still has to prove he can do it at the NBA level. As for Swain and Essengue, they need A LOT of work in this department.

The Bulls were smart to sign Norman Powell, who undoubtedly will help level the playing field at times from deep. He was one of the best pure shooters on the market. But one player with a highly efficient stroke isn't going to cut it. So, should the Bulls use their final roster spot to bring in one more proven jumper?

There may not be many inspiring options left on the board, but there are options, nonetheless! Seth Curry, Doug McDermott (#BullsLegend), and Gabe Vincent are still available. All three could be brought in on the minimum – let alone offer some additional veteran leadership inside the locker room.

Bruce Brown is another interesting option who could fit even better with how this Bulls team wants to play. He may not be the highest-volume threat, but he's been efficient throughout his career and offers real positional versatility.

Those names may not be the most inspiring, but they've all been capable role players in the past. Is it likely that whoever the Bulls sign ends up with an everyday role for this team? Probably not, but it couldn't hurt to add someone capable of stepping into that role, if needed.

Still Time for a Salary Dump?

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham introduces Chicago Bulls new head coach Tiago Splitter during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through both his words and actions, Bryson Graham has repeatedly stressed the importance of having roster flexibility. It's why he signed both Norman Powell and Zach Collins to short-term contracts with a team option. It's also why he supposedly chose not to use either of his second-round picks, keeping a spot on the bench open for this free agency period.

To Graham's credit, he has also been very open about the idea of acting as a salary dump destination for another team. It's something that we have repeatedly seen rebuilding organizations adopt as a means of adding future assets. And, unlike Arturas Karnisovas' regime, Graham has fully embraced the rebuilding identity.

So, might Graham look to help out a team by absorbing another player into that 15th roster spot? Could he even be willing to take back two players in a deal, sending out Isaac Okoro or Jalen Smith in the process?

My gut tells me that this is why Graham has waited this long and could even take this empty slot into the regular season. The Bulls haven't struck many deals thus far, but there is no doubt they are currently open for business. Nothing is set in stone, and having an open chair only gives them more room to make some meaningful changes.

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