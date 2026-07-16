The Bulls Were as Dysfunctional as You Feared Under AKME (Plus a Palate Cleanser)

You didn't need to be some kind of fly on the wall to know how bad things became for the previous Chicago Bulls front office. Their consistently mediocre results and painfully uncomfortable press conferences made it pretty darn clear that the right people weren't steering the ship.

Nevertheless, ESPN recently gave everyone a behind-the-scenes look at just how dysfunctional things became under Arturas Karnisovas' regime. And, unfortunately, it confirms most of what Bulls fans had feared!

First things first, the authoritarian nature of the previous brain trust wasn't just a rumor. A previous Bulls staffer revealed to ESPN's Jamal Collier that decisions were often made without consultation. In fact, some inside the organization would reportedly find out about moves at the same time the general public did.

"We would come in for these supposed group meetings, and it was very obvious that the choices had already been made," the ex-front office staffer told ESPN. "You're not doing me any favors by having me sit in the passenger seat with my own fake steering wheel."

Michael Reinsdorf stressed the importance of communication when he met with reporters after the front office overhaul. Likewise, the recently-hired Bryson Graham preached an open and transparent philosophy during his introductory presser. Whether it's an issue that's actually solved long-term is something only time will tell, but there is no question that Graham is off to a good start.

The new executive vice president of basketball operations has already met multiple times with the media and made the rounds on local radio. He's been far easier to come in contact with, giving time to explain each of his decisions thus far. Have fans agreed with them all? No, but a front office is never going to hit every ball out of the park. Fans are far more willing to accept that, however, if that front office is willing to explain their thought process.

Indeed, Karnisovas oftentimes seemed completely uninterested in justifying his decisions. There was a sense that he expected blind loyalty. Not to mention, there was an obvious stubbornness to the way AKME operated. And nothing demonstrated that more than their commitment to Patrick Williams.

This may have been arguably the most frustrating and telling part of ESPN's write-up. Not only did Collier reiterate that some inside the franchise were vouching for Tyrese Haliburton in the 2020 NBA Draft, but he shared just how long the front office believed Williams would turn into a star.

"It took probably three or four years for them to come off of the, 'Well, he could be Kawhi,' statements," an ex-staffer told ESPN. "Those things continued to linger even after Patrick pretty demonstrably proved that he was not going to be Kawhi.

As if refusing to own up to the mistake wasn't bad enough, the Bulls went on to hand Williams a fully guaranteed five-year $90.0 million contract. They gave him this deal before he could even hit restricted free agency, where not a single other team was expected to come in with that lofty of an offer.

The contract has genuinely turned into one of the worst in the NBA. Williams will be the fourth-highest-paid player on the Bulls next season, and yet there is no guarantee he will even be in the rotation. He is fresh off averaging 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds on 37.2 percent shooting from the field in 2025-26.

Anyway, this only scratches the surface of the dysfunction. I highly recommend you give ESPN's full inside look a read. While I know some are simply looking to move on, it's important to have an idea of just how big a mess Graham is trying to clean up. Plus, there are also plenty of tidbits about how Graham has performed over his first few months on the job.

On the Bright Side ...

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, I understand how unappetizing it is to choke down the past, so let's end by cleansing the palate!

As if Bryson Graham's availability hasn't been encouraging enough, his first-ever draft pick is already looking like a true star. To be sure, the lottery gods made it easy on him, but it's about time some luck finally went the Bulls' way. Caleb Wilson has been one of the best players in Summer League. He's put up three strong performances, flashing elite skills on both sides of the ball.

The main concern with Wilson was his three-point jumper, but the 19-year-old has looked more than comfortable finding his shot from downtown. He's sinking both catch-and-shoot jumpers and off-the-dribble treys at a 48.0 percent clip over his first three games. Of course, this number is inflated by his stellar 7-11 showing in Game 1, but that was still quite the accomplishment!

Wilson has also had himself a five-block game and could leave Las Vegas with the highlight of Summer League after his poster-dunk in Game 2. Brought to Chicago to be their next face of the franchise, he is undoubtedly looking the part. Oh, and he's sounding the part, too!

Now, has No. 15 pick Dailyn Swain seen the same kind of success early on? No. His three outings thus far have left a lot to be desired. Regardless, the wing is still a pretty fascinating prospect with the kind of game that should translate to the next level well. The Bulls simply need to find him the right role and help him feel more comfortable.

Speaking of which, Tiago Splitter has already helped inject a very different and refreshing energy around the team. He's a far harder-nosed leader who wants to create a physical and defensive-minded unit. There seems to be a potentially natural fit between him and Wilson.

Throw in the fact that Year 3 of Matas Buzelis is looming, and there are several reasons to be optimistic about where things are headed for the Bulls. Does Graham still need to prove he can build around these players appropriately? Yes, and the job of acquiring talent is far from done. But the Bulls are certainly in a better place than they have been for years, and there should be some real excitement about watching this young group play in 2026-27.

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