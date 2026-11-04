Bulls Must Decide Trade Strategy After Warriors Reportedly Call About Jalen Smith

The Chicago Bulls started their regular season a mere 14 days ago, yet the trade chatter is already getting louder.

To be sure, the NBA rumors never rest, but the Bulls' 1-6 start to the season has only helped turn up the volume. The organization came into the year well aware that more moves needed to be made, and they might as well start to consider those sooner rather than later after such an ugly start.

Norman Powell was the first to be named a likely trade candidate this weekend. Jake Fischer shared on a Bleacher Report Livestream that the Bulls hope to see a market materialize for the veteran scorer. However, it's worth noting that the Bulls can not move Powell until mid-December, as that's when most players who signed a free-agent deal this past offseason will be trade-eligible.

Nevertheless, Powell isn't the only Bulls player who has been added to the rumor mill. Fischer mentioned the team yet again in a recent write-up for The Stein Line. According to him, the Golden State Warriors recently called the Bulls about Jalen Smith. The big man is off to a very strong start to the year, despite his team's 1-6 record. And unlike his veteran teammate Powell, Smith can be moved at any time.

Will the Warriors and Bulls Talk Business?

Oct 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) reacts after a call as they take on the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Golden State Warriors' interest in Jalen Smith reportedly centers around the absence of big man Kristaps Porzingis. Facing health issues yet again, Porzingis has yet to see the floor at any point this season and remains away from the team indefinitely.

ESPN's Shams Charania even came out on Wednesday morning and reported that the Warriors are not delivering payments to Porzingis, who is owed $20.0 million this year. Instead, they continue to look for possible trade avenues to get off his salary and find a solution in the frontcourt.

Smith could undoubtedly make sense as that solution. While a healthy Porzingis is the superior player, Smith has displayed a similar versatility on both ends of the floor. He spaces the floor at a solid clip, runs the court well in transition, and has experience defending both the four and the five. When we consider how the Warriors like to play, Smith fits pretty seamlessly into that mold. But can't we say that about other situations as well?

Indeed, Smith is the kind of player who would make sense for a lot of frontcourt-needy teams this season. And that's why Bryson Graham may want to hold off on talking business this early in the year. While the Bulls need to be open to any and all trades, that doesn't mean they shouldn't play the leverage game. Smith's value could only go up as the season chugs along. Heck, the fact that they are already getting a call about his services is a pretty darn good sign for Chicago's front office.

It also doesn't hurt that Smith has arguably been the Bulls' most consistently productive player to begin the season. He is averaging 12.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 47.8 percent shooting from the field. Dunks & Threes currently has his Estimated Plus-Minus at +2.6, which is the highest on the Bulls and Top 23 among all forwards and centers.

There might even be a case at this point that the Bulls should think about extending Smith (who is making $9.4 million this season) and adding him to this core. The big man is still only 26 years old and, in theory, provides the floor spacing you want next to wings like Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis.

Nevertheless, every team does have a price, and what the Bulls do will likely depend entirely on just how desperate the Warriors get. Would Golden State be willing to part with an unprotected first-round pick? If so, it's very hard not to think about it if you're the Bulls.

One also has to wonder if there is a scenario where Chicago could help Golden State get off Porzingis' contract in the same deal that sends them Jalen Smith. If Bryson Graham really wants to maximize his return, this could be an excellent way to do so, as it would certainly come alongside additional future assets. Just remember: This would require more moving pieces, as the Bulls would need to get off more salary to make it work.

At the end of the day, this one rumor doesn't mean that anything is imminent. The Warriors are likely going to weigh their options, while the Bulls do the same exact thing. Above all else, this report is simply a reminder that Chicago is going to be a fixture in trade talks all season long. Not only do they have some interesting pieces, but this front office is in the very early stages of making the roster their own. They will have some key decisions to make in the coming months.

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