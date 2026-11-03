Bulls Player Grades: Matas Buzelis Falters in Philly, Josh Giddey's Strong Start, More
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At least the Chicago Bulls put up a fight.
After another ugly outing against the Boston Celtics, the Chicago Bulls took a trip to the city of Brotherly Love. While they left sitting on the wrong side of a 126-107 score, the final tally isn't a true representation of how this young group came into the night. It was always going to be an uphill battle to hang with this experienced superteam, but the Bulls were able to stay within striking distance through about three quarters of play.
In a year where identity building and development are more important than the win-loss column, the Bulls got some performances they can live with tonight. At the same time, there are also a few players who may need to spend some extra time in the film room, including one of their young studs.
Chicago Bulls Player Grades
Caleb Wilson – B+
Stats: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL
To be honest, it's pretty remarkable that Caleb Wilson already looks like the best player on the floor. He had one of his most efficient scoring nights as a Bull, shooting 9-17 from the field with a 4-9 effort from downtown. Wilson has now made 10 threes in his last two games alone.
We also saw Wilson continue to make a couple of nice live-dribble feeds. When it comes to serving as a true No. 1 for a winning team in the future, being able to create for your teammates is so important. The rookie is showing that he can do that more and more just six games into his career.
Josh Giddey – B
Stats: 13 PTS, 10 AST, 3 REB, 2 BLK
Josh Giddey was a major part of getting this Bulls team off to a strong start. He recorded 5 of his 10 assists in the first quarter alone, as he looked considerably more comfortable setting up Splitter's scheme. The paint pressure he provided was also no joke. Giddey repeatedly put his head down and looked to create from the middle of the floor.
The scoring department has still left something to be desired, but it's all about the baby steps. For now, Giddey is at least showing a better feel, and you'll take that if you're Tiago Splitter.
Jalen Smith – B-
Stats: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
Clearly, Jalen Smith didn't do enough to slow down the 76ers. While they didn't necessarily feast at the rim, they did shoot 52.7 percent from the field. They were also able to get to the charity stripe for 27 attempts (of which they made 19). With a Nic Claxton return looming, it's going to be pretty fascinating to see how Tiago Splitter manages his center rotation. Smith, even in the wake of a 1-6 start, has continued to show he deserves to hold a meaningful role.
Norman Powell – C-
Stats: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL
To Norman Powell's credit, he still finished second on the team in points scored and has served as a grounding presence for this team at times. But Monday night wasn't one of those times. He shot just 5-13 from the field, which included a 1-4 showing from long range. He did at least get to the free throw line for double-digit attempts, but it feels safe to say the Bulls are still expecting more from him.
At the end of the day, Powell took some ill-advised shots and failed to step up in a game where the Bulls really needed him to be the adult in the room.
Noa Essengue – C-
Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 BLK
Noa Essengue remains in the Chicago Bulls' rotation. There is no question that the second-year forward continues to play hard, and Tiago Splitter was likely happy to see his production on the glass in 14 minutes. However, Essengue still had five fouls to his name and shot just 3-7 from the field as he tries to find his way offensively.
Isaac Okoro – D+
Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB
Look, Isaac Okoro may have finished just a -2 on the night, but the Bulls really need to see some more from him to justify keeping him as a mainstay in the rotation. He has been considered this team's best perimeter defender, but the impact hasn't been felt to start the year.
Matas Buzelis – D
Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, AST
Matas Buzelis still looks lost in the Bulls' new system. The forward had one of his worst games of the season against this talented wing rotation, turning the ball over a total of five times and committing four personal fouls – three of which came way too early in the game.
Tiago Splitter said after the game that Buzelis has to stop playing in a crowd. The third-year forward needs to pick and choose his spots better, as well as look for more shot attempts in the flow of the offense. For what it's worth, he had an identical number of shot attempts and turnovers in this one.
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Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias