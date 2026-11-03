Bulls Player Grades: Matas Buzelis Falters in Philly, Josh Giddey's Strong Start, More

At least the Chicago Bulls put up a fight.

After another ugly outing against the Boston Celtics, the Chicago Bulls took a trip to the city of Brotherly Love. While they left sitting on the wrong side of a 126-107 score, the final tally isn't a true representation of how this young group came into the night. It was always going to be an uphill battle to hang with this experienced superteam, but the Bulls were able to stay within striking distance through about three quarters of play.

In a year where identity building and development are more important than the win-loss column, the Bulls got some performances they can live with tonight. At the same time, there are also a few players who may need to spend some extra time in the film room, including one of their young studs.

Chicago Bulls Player Grades

Nov 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Wilson – B+

Stats: 24 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 4 STL

To be honest, it's pretty remarkable that Caleb Wilson already looks like the best player on the floor. He had one of his most efficient scoring nights as a Bull, shooting 9-17 from the field with a 4-9 effort from downtown. Wilson has now made 10 threes in his last two games alone.

We also saw Wilson continue to make a couple of nice live-dribble feeds. When it comes to serving as a true No. 1 for a winning team in the future, being able to create for your teammates is so important. The rookie is showing that he can do that more and more just six games into his career.

Josh Giddey – B

Stats: 13 PTS, 10 AST, 3 REB, 2 BLK

Josh Giddey was a major part of getting this Bulls team off to a strong start. He recorded 5 of his 10 assists in the first quarter alone, as he looked considerably more comfortable setting up Splitter's scheme. The paint pressure he provided was also no joke. Giddey repeatedly put his head down and looked to create from the middle of the floor.

The scoring department has still left something to be desired, but it's all about the baby steps. For now, Giddey is at least showing a better feel, and you'll take that if you're Tiago Splitter.

Josh Giddey cooks Joel Embiid. Strong start for Giddey tonight pic.twitter.com/sbbhCc0W60 — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) November 3, 2026

Jalen Smith – B-

Stats: 13 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST

Clearly, Jalen Smith didn't do enough to slow down the 76ers. While they didn't necessarily feast at the rim, they did shoot 52.7 percent from the field. They were also able to get to the charity stripe for 27 attempts (of which they made 19). With a Nic Claxton return looming, it's going to be pretty fascinating to see how Tiago Splitter manages his center rotation. Smith, even in the wake of a 1-6 start, has continued to show he deserves to hold a meaningful role.

Norman Powell – C-

Stats: 18 PTS, 3 REB, 2 STL

To Norman Powell's credit, he still finished second on the team in points scored and has served as a grounding presence for this team at times. But Monday night wasn't one of those times. He shot just 5-13 from the field, which included a 1-4 showing from long range. He did at least get to the free throw line for double-digit attempts, but it feels safe to say the Bulls are still expecting more from him.

At the end of the day, Powell took some ill-advised shots and failed to step up in a game where the Bulls really needed him to be the adult in the room.

Noa Essengue – C-

Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 BLK

Noa Essengue remains in the Chicago Bulls' rotation. There is no question that the second-year forward continues to play hard, and Tiago Splitter was likely happy to see his production on the glass in 14 minutes. However, Essengue still had five fouls to his name and shot just 3-7 from the field as he tries to find his way offensively.

Isaac Okoro – D+

Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB

Look, Isaac Okoro may have finished just a -2 on the night, but the Bulls really need to see some more from him to justify keeping him as a mainstay in the rotation. He has been considered this team's best perimeter defender, but the impact hasn't been felt to start the year.

Matas Buzelis – D

Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, AST

Matas Buzelis still looks lost in the Bulls' new system. The forward had one of his worst games of the season against this talented wing rotation, turning the ball over a total of five times and committing four personal fouls – three of which came way too early in the game.

Matas Buzelis said postgame that he just “didn’t bring it” tonight and needs to get into a flow. Asked him what he’s done before to get it back



“If you guys can recall, every one of my beginning of my seasons, first and second, they were tough. It was difficult. New guys coming… pic.twitter.com/rkdU5Luose — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) November 3, 2026

Tiago Splitter said after the game that Buzelis has to stop playing in a crowd. The third-year forward needs to pick and choose his spots better, as well as look for more shot attempts in the flow of the offense. For what it's worth, he had an identical number of shot attempts and turnovers in this one.

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