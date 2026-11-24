For the second time this month, the Chicago beat a team with a winning record on the back end of a back-to-back. How they managed to pull this one off, however, will have this win go down as one of the most unlikely of the season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't been world beaters this season, but they should have been able to contain the Bulls' two-way talents. Instead, Jaylin Sellers and Jordan Hawkins helped Chicago put together one of the best bench performances in the NBA this year.

Let's take a look at what went right for those two, as well as hand out a couple of other player grades from the Bulls' unlikely victory.

Chicago Bulls Player Grades

Nov 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas (15) defends Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Hawkins – A-

Stats: 19 PTS (7-13 FG, 4-10 3PT), 2 AST, 1 REB

In a game where the Chicago Bulls needed a boost of energy off the bench, Jordan Hawkins was able to provide just that.

Tiago Spliter has been giving the former Pelicans guard more playing time as of late, and Hawkins showed why against the Cavaliers. The guard made the most of his catch-and-shoot opportunities with four threes on the night. His off-ball movement helped keep this Cavaliers' defense off-balance, and he also did a good job trailing in transition to take advantage of some easy layups.

Considering where the expectations lie for Hawkins this season, it's hard not to give him an A-grade for this effort. He stepped up in a big way on the back end of a back-to-back.

Speaking of which ...

Jaylin Sellers – B+

Stats: 9 PTS (4-6 FG), 4 AST, 2 REB, 2 STL

It's a small sample size, but there is no question that Jaylin Sellers looks like an NBA player when he's on the floor. Do not be surprised if a full-time contract from the Bulls comes his way at some point this season.

Sellers made an immediate impact after checking into the game on Monday. He had a handful of early scores and played 12 straight minutes from the end of the first quarter to the end of the second quarter. We also saw him make a real difference on the defensive end. Not only was he bodying up James Harden, but he had a great steal on Jarrett Allen that led to a fastbreak assist to Jordan Hawkins. Even when he was switched onto the bigger Thomas Bryant, Sellers ended up forcing an offensive foul.

Similar to Hawkins, not all players are graded on the same scale. The expectations surrounding Sellers, let alone his role, aren't nearly the same as those for the other young players on this roster. With that in mind, it's all the more impressive that he was able to capitalize on this opportunity.

Undrafted rookie Jaylin Sellers in the 1st half vs. Cavs:



🏀 9 PTS

🏀 3 AST

🏀 1 STL



Instant energy off the bench ⚡ pic.twitter.com/KE325onvXS — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) November 24, 2026

Tre Jones – B

Stats: 16 PTS, 9 AST, 4 REB, 2 STL

The Chicago Bulls finished this game with a 63-23 advantage in bench points, and Tre Jones is a major reason why. The guard was in full control of the second unit, doing what he does best by forcing the defense to collapse. Jones may have only gone 3-7 in the paint, but he got the whistle plenty of times and shot 7-8 from the charity stripe.

Jones, the smallest guy on the court, also positioned himself perfectly for a couple of big rebounds and even ended up with a putback score. If anything, these were the plays that really highlighted the balance impact Jones always tends to make.

By the way, things were going so well for Jones on Monday that a lob actually became a three-point make. You don't see that every day!

Buddy Hield – B-

Stats: 17 PTS (6-15 FG, 4-11 3PT), 5 REB, 2 STL

It may not have been the 33-point outburst we saw the night prior, but Buddy Hield still played some very good minutes on tired legs. The sharpshooter drained four more shots behind the arc and remained active on the glass. Tiago Splitter decided to close with him yet again, and it was undoubtedly a decision that paid off.

Hield scored 12 points in the final frame, knocking down three of his four made threes. Each time it felt like the Cavaliers were about to go on a run, it was Hield who would nail a shot behind the arc and steal the momentum back for the Bulls.

Matas Buzelis – C+

Stats: 15 PTS (5-10 FG, 4-6 3PT), 6 REB, 1 STL

With no Norman Powell and Buddy Hield cooling off, the Chicago Bulls needed someone to step up in the scoring department. Matas Buzelis was up for the challenge early. He started the night by hitting four of his first five three-point attempts, and he also had a really nice finish through traffic to give him 15 points in his first 15 minutes of action.

The second half wasn't as kind to the third-year forward, however. Buzelis started the second half on James Harden before committing a quick foul. Moments later came another whistle while guarding Donovan Mitchell. He promptly had four fouls with 8 minutes left to go in the third quarter. The defense has been a problem at times for Buzelis, and this is likely a big reason why Tiago Splitter chose not to close with him, yet again.

Josh Giddey – C-

Stats: 4 PTS (2-11 FG, 0-3 3PT), 11 AST, 2 REB, 1 STL

On the one hand, it's hard to blame Josh Giddey for having an off night. Only 24 hours prior, he led the Bulls to a near-victory over one of the best offenses in the NBA with an insane triple-double (23 points, 22 assists, 14 rebounds). Heck, the fact that he still managed to dish double-digit assists is still worth something.

On the other hand, this is yet another game we can point to when discussing his consistency problems. The guard just wasn't able to assert himself in the paint in the same way, despite the Cavaliers playing a tad smaller with Evan Mobley sidelined. It all led to another game where he rode the bench late in the fourth quarter, which led to some noticeable frustration.

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