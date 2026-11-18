On November 10, I discussed Josh Giddey's sizable step forward after a sluggish start to the 2026-27 campaign. He immediately put those words into question against the San Antonio Spurs, struggling to create the same consistent offense and finishing with just 9 points and 7 assists in a -19 showing. But, hey, everyone struggles against Wemby!

Then, Giddey made me look smart again (er, well, less dumb). He was a critical part of Chicago earning their second win of the season in OT, recording his first triple-double of the year with 15 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds.

The Bulls would go on to win again just 24 hours later. Giddey failed to play as big a role, but he still finished +4 and was on the court for the biggest moments. In other words, it wasn't the kind of game that completely halted his upward trajectory.

Monday night, on the other hand, was that kind of game.

Giddey came out against the Cleveland Cavaliers and recorded his second-fewest minutes of the season. The guard shot 1-5 from the field with just 4 points and six turnovers. He may have still finished with 8 assists, but it wasn't enough to mask the clear issues Giddey faced.

The second half proved to be particularly problematic for the lead guard. As the Cavaliers ramped up the ball pressure, Giddey started to slip and slide. He had back-to-back costly turnovers at the beginning of the fourth quarter as the Bulls tried to hang around. Giddey followed that up by allowing an and-one layup to Tyrese Proctor.

After 10 more seconds ticked off the clock, Tiago Splitter called a timeout to yank Giddey from the game. The Bulls were down 100-88 with 8:44 left to go. Instead of going back to his lead guard for closing time, he decided to run with backup Tre Jones.

It was a telling move.

Josh Giddey Rides the Bench in Closing Minutes ...

Nov 14, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball (1) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To be sure, Tiago Splitter has shown that he isn't afraid to ride the hot hand. He made a similar decision not to close with Matas Buzelis in a recent game. Tre Jones was simply putting together a stronger game and doing a much better job of penetrating Cleveland's defense. At the same time, Josh Giddey is supposed to be the steady hand for this rebuilding Bulls team. The fact that his coach couldn't trust him enough in the final minutes felt like it marked a new low.

“I don’t need one at all," Giddey told The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi regarding an explanation for his late-game benching. "I would have done the same thing if I was Tiago. I wasn’t sitting there confused why I wasn’t playing down the stretch. It’s his call. It’s the right call. If I want to play down the stretch, I have to play a lot better than that.”

Giddey has long looked inward when it comes to the Bulls' on-court struggles. Earlier this season, he took responsibility for the discombobulated offense, stressing that he still needed to find the right balance between his own scoring and setting up his teammates. Doing either, however, is difficult when you can't hold onto the basketball.

Turnovers have been an issue for Giddey in the past, and Splitter has commented on how the guard must simplify things to lead this offense efficiently. Winning the possession battle is also a consistent point of emphasis for Splitter, yet the Bulls have continued to struggle in that department.

In Giddey's defense, defenses are seemingly putting more pressure on him than ever before. The Bulls' general lack of ball-handling has opened that door for opponents. Nevertheless, Giddey isn't using that excuse.

“That shouldn’t bother me," Giddey said of the defense's tactics. "I should be able to bring the ball up, get us into offense, and not turn the ball over six times. It’s bad when we’re turning the ball over as much as we are, and I’m a massive culprit of it. I’ve obviously got to be a lot better there … If I can’t do that, I probably shouldn’t be a point guard.”

There is absolutely no denying Giddey's feel for the game. He has been one of the NBA's top distributors for years, and his level of unselfishness is something that's relatively rare in today's league. At the same time, if Giddey isn't facilitating at an efficient rate, it can become difficult to defend giving him such a significant night-to-night role.

Giddey isn't a dynamic scorer nor a plus defender. Sure, he can drain the catch-and-shoot three and rebound better than most guards. But Giddey's No. 1 job is to promote good ball movement and decision-making. There is a strong case to make right now that his backup, Jones, is doing that better. He's even attacking the rim and finishing with more confidence.

Does that mean Jones is about to take over as the team's starting point guard? It's too early to jump to that conclusion. Splitter has already been hesitant to mess with his first five. But what happened on Monday night in Cleveland does shine a brighter spotlight on Giddey's early-season challenges – let alone how Splitter might handle the guard.

Let's not forget that this season is all about evaluation. Just because Giddey is signed to a long-term contract doesn't mean his standing within this young core is locked in place. This is just as much an audition for him as it is for everyone else on the roster.

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