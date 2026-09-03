Bulls Set Expectations for Caleb Wilson and Co. in Year 1 Under Bryson Graham

For the first time in a long time, the Chicago Bulls aren't facing some kind of identity crisis.

Under the Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley regime, you never quite knew who the Bulls wanted to be. Were they a veteran squad with win-now intentions, or were they a developing group wanting to build something sustainable? Near the end, they were essentially trying to do both, which only repeatedly led them right back to the middle.

Bryson Graham will not be making the same mistake. When the new front office leader sat down for his introductory press conference, he laughed when asked about whether this new brain trust would use the term "rebuild." He pointed toward the organization's lack of recent success and insisted that is all it takes to know that the Bulls very much fit that moniker.

The last couple of months have also underscored just how methodical the new-look Bulls plan to be. After cashing in on Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain in the Top 15 of the draft, their offseason was largely uneventful. Graham brought in some veteran leadership to help show his youngsters the ropes. To be sure, Norman Powell and Nic Claxton are two well-regarded names. They will undoubtedly help the Bulls win some more. But development will still come first, and Graham reiterated that in a recent interview with ESPN.

Jamal Collier spoke with Graham about his looming first full season at the helm of the Bulls. The executive vice president of basketball operations sounded like someone who understands that setting expectations too high from the jump will only be to the organization's detriment.

"We just want to see internal growth from our young guys and even from our veteran players," Graham told ESPN. "We just want to see a team that's going to go out there, represent this city well, play hard and obviously continue to grow and continue to develop."

Even more specifically, Collier went on to explain that the Bulls are setting no specific standard for their young talent. The next handful of months will be all about evaluation and maturation.

"Though expectations are high for Wilson across the league, team sources said there is no pressure for the Bulls to compete for a play-in or playoff spot in a loaded Eastern Conference," Collier wrote. "After years of the Bulls trying to jump-start themselves back into relevance, the decision-makers in Chicago are preaching patience before a resurrection."

A Refreshing Change of Tone for the Chicago Bulls

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham (R) introduces Chicago Bulls new head coach Tiago Splitter (L) during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It can sound weird to praise an organization for not labeling winning as the priority. But that's exactly what fans have been waiting for the Bulls to do for years. Plus, it's not as if winning isn't the ultimate goal; it's simply that not stressing this in the short term could go a long way toward making it happen in the future.

The Bulls may not be overflowing with young talent, but they have enough to make this approach worth it. Caleb Wilson, Matas Buzelis, Dailyn Swain, and even Josh Giddey need to be the focus. The more situations those four find themselves in this season – win or lose – the better they are going to be in the long run. At the end of the day, the best development happens on the court.

None of this is to say that you don't want there to be a standard to live up to. The Bulls can't go full "trust the process" mode and allow young guys to run rampant with no structure. That's how you teach bad habits. This is exactly why they went out and got guys like Norman Powell and Nic Claxton. It's also why you still attempt to establish a clear style of play and on-court identity.

At the same time, losing itself can be an extremely valuable learning experience. These young players have to learn what it takes to compete night in and night out at a high level. As long as they show an improved ability to handle that workload and pressure, this 2026 season should be considered a win. Heck, even if that doesn't happen, Graham should only have more information to work with as he looks to continue building out this team.

It's time to embrace the rebuilding life!

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