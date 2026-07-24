Can the Bulls Capitalize On the Losers of the LeBron James Sweepstakes?

LeBron James didn't just stun the NBA world on Friday; he donned camouflage, snuck up in the middle of the night, and went for the blindside slap.

Sure, the Philadelphia 76ers were thrown out as a possible location for the NBA's all-time leading scorer, but very few believed this would be his ultimate landing spot. The Miami Heat became a betting favorite, while the Cleveland Cavaliers always felt like the safe call. Heck, even the Golden State Warriors were perceived as a more realistic destination for what could be James' final season.

Nevertheless, James announced that he has inked a two-year, $8.0 million deal to head to the City of Brotherly Love. He will put an exclamation point on what has been a massive offseason for the franchise, joining the recently acquired Jaylen Brown. Philly also added role players like Anfernee Simons and Dean Wade in free agency – all while having a solid nucleus of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, and Joel Embiid in the building.

Anyhow, a move of this magnitude will always come with some significant ripple effects. Are those most impacted by the decision the ones who directly missed out on James? Absolutely. But it's not out of the question that even a rebuilding squad like the Chicago Bulls could feel the impact.

Let's quickly go over how the fallout of this James shocker could affect Bryson Graham and Company.

Can the Bulls Take Advantage of the LeBron James Signing?

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First things first, the road to the Eastern Conference Finals just got tougher for the Bulls. Crazy to think that Philly had to build a super team to deal with Caleb Wilson. How embarrassing for them!

In all seriousness, when it comes to the Eastern Conference standings, LeBron James' signing will mean very little to the Bulls. We can all agree that Chicago isn't expected to be in the postseason mix this season, so the last thing they are concerned about is Philly looking that much better in the short term.

The greater potential impact for Chicago comes from what James' signing might mean for those teams that missed out on him. Again, the Heat, Warriors, and Cavaliers were all seemingly crossing their fingers for James. The Warriors and Cavaliers even waited on signing some key players, as both Draymond Green and James Harden are still free agents.

Indeed, there is no telling how these other contenders will react to the free agency flop. One has to imagine they will still look to bolster their rosters with a Plan B, C, or D. And who's to say the Bulls can't be part of those plans?

Chicago has several cost-controlled veterans on their roster who could fill in some gaps. Miami still has three roster spots open and could use plenty of depth after the haul they sent out for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their guard options, in particular, are pretty darn thin. Could Tre Jones pique their interest? He and James are vastly different players, but he can offer similarly polished facilitating for the two big men.

The Warriors don't have a ton of wiggle room, but losing James just cost them some valuable size. Kristaps Porzingis has also struggled heavily to stay healthy in recent years. With that in mind, adding more frontcourt depth feels like a must, and Jalen Smith feels like an excellent fit for how Golden State likes to play.

Smith has a really strong 2025-26 campaign, showing that he can effectively suit up at both the four and five. He may not be the most intimidating presence in the post, but he plays hard and stretches the floor at a high clip. The Warriors could do a lot worse when it comes to pursuing additional frontcourt depth.

Speaking of which, I actually can't help but wonder if James' new team would also have an interest in Smith. Pushing all their chips in, it's hard to imagine Philly is prepared to go into the season with their current big man rotation. Embiid is rarely healthy, Ariel Hukporti is unproven, and Adem Bona has left something to be desired.

They did at least add Dean Wade, who is capable of eating minutes at the five. But his best work has consistently been done at the wings. If they were able to add Smith, he would automatically be their best backup option and spot starter and be a solid fit next to their downhill attackers.

It's a little tougher to know who on the Bulls would be an ideal fit for the Cavaliers. Perhaps they could be another Smith or even Zach Collins destination after losing Wade. However, this might be a situation where the Bulls can instead offer to help them financially. Re-signing James Harden is going to put them in a bit of a financial bind. There were already rumors about them looking for some salary relief earlier this summer.

The Bulls have left one roster spot open throughout free agency. Could now be the time to put it to use? Chicago could offer to take Max Strus' $16.7 million off their hands. Another option might be to swap Jones for Dennis Schroder, giving Cleveland some more future flexibility, as Schroder still has multiple years left on their deal.

At the end of the day, these are the exact kind of opportunities that a savvy front office tries to capitalize on. The Bulls find themselves in an extremely flexible position and must continue to remind teams of that as the summer goes on. When opposing organizations miss out on a player like James, panic can set in. Chicago's job is to help calm them down.

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