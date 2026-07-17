The Chicago Bulls will wrap up Summer League with a matchup against the 2-2 Cleveland Cavaliers.

With only one win in their pocket, the Bulls will try to leave Las Vegas with their head held high. Fortunately for them, the Cavaliers are likely to sit rookie Meleek Thomas out of Arkansas. The No. 34 pick in the draft has been among the most dynamic scorers thus far, scoring 85 points over his first three games. This broke the record for most points by ANY player in their first three contests at Summer League.

With that said, coming off an ugly blowout loss to the Lakers, the Bulls are still going to need someone to step up offensively to walk away victorious.

Game Info

Who: Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

When: 6:00 PM CT

Watch: Amazon Prime

Bulls Projected Starting Lineup (UPDATED)

1. Kennedy Chandler

2. Jaylin Sellers

3. Dailyn Swain (OUT)

4. Noa Essengue (OUT)

5. Tobe Awaka

Cavaliers Projected Starting Lineup

1. Xavian Lee

2. Malaki Branham

3. Riley Minix

4. Jaxson Robinson

5. Ernest Udeh Jr.

Status of Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain?

Following his 21-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers, Caleb Wilson announced that he would be shut down for the remainder of Summer League. To be frank, it's shocking that it didn't happen sooner.

Not only has Wilson been one of the best players in Las Vegas, but he was a Top 4 selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. It's incredibly rare to see teams allow players with that much pedigree to go four games deep into Summer League. Nevertheless, it speaks to Wilson's mentality, as he seemed to be pushing for the organization to let him play.

Chances are that he did the same thing ahead of tonight's contest, but it's undoubtedly the right move to finally sit the motivated forward. Sometimes, you have to save these players from themselves!

As for Dailyn Swain and Noa Essengue, the Bulls have yet to announce their availability. However, with both struggling throughout Summer League, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bulls give them a chance to finish on a high note. If anything, limiting two-way guard Jaylin Sellers might make the most sense. He's shown a lot of promise over the last handful of games and has played with as much energy as anyone on the floor. He's earned a little rest!

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