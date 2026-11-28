When the Chicago Bulls schedule officially dropped in mid-August, Tiago Splitter likely grimaced.

Tasked with spearheading a rebuild and implementing a whole new culture, the first-year head coach was handed arguably the NBA's toughest first month of the season. The 76ers, Celtics, and Knicks were each on the calendar twice in the first 13 games. The Bulls were also dealt an early meeting with Victor Wembanyama, the new-look Timberwolves, and the reigning Eastern Conference Finals runner-ups.

As if navigating this situation wasn't going to be hard enough, this felt like the kind of schedule that could crush a young team's soul. And, to be sure, the Bulls looked to be on the brink of such a reality amid their 1-9 start.

Nevertheless, it's a long season, and Splitter seemed to remind his young team of just that. With the gauntlet finally easing up, the Bulls have started to show some serious signs of life. They are now 5-3 in their last eight games, picking up wins over the Hawks, Timberwolves, Nets, Cavaliers, and Hornets. Three of those teams currently hold a winning record (Hawks, Timberwolves, Cavaliers). To make matters even more impressive, two of the wins also came on the back end of back-to-back sets.

This is a Bulls team that genuinely looks like they have learned from their brutal start to the year. They have started to limit the blowout losses and show a better understanding of their two-way identity. During this eight-game stretch, they have a 5.5 net rating, which is the sixth-best in the NBA. They have also scored the ninth-most points in the paint and the sixth-most points off turnovers.

No, it's not safe to say the Bulls are back, but it certainly feels as if they have figured a few things out. And a good sign of that is where they currently sit in the standings. After swimming in the depths of the Eastern Conference, the Bulls have suddenly jumped back into the Play-In Tournament mix. They are currently one spot out at No. 11, just behind the 7-11 Washington Wizards.

Eastern Conference Standings

Philadelphia 76ers (16-4)

Boston Celtics (12-6)

Detroit Pistons (12-6)

Boston Celtics (12-7)

New York Knicks (12-7)

Miami Heat (11-7)

Cleveland Cavaliers (9-10)

Orlando Magic (7-11)

Toronto Raptors (7-11)

Washington Wizards (7-12)

Chicago Bulls (6-12)

Indiana Pacers (6-13)

Charlotte Hornets (4-13)

Brooklyn Nets (4-14)

Milwaukee Bucks (2-18)

Once again, there is a lot of basketball left to play. The Bulls are still likely to miss out on the postseason fun, especially when we consider that this is far from their priority. They remain most focused on developing young talent and maximizing lottery odds. The best way to do the latter is to finish somewhere between the fourth-and tenth-worst record in the NBA.

This is exactly why their recent climb up the standings matters so much, though! If the season ended today, the Bulls would comfortably sit ninth on the lottery board. The new NBA is all about putting up a respectably competitive showing even amid a rebuild. It's why they went out and added veteran players like Norman Powell, Buddy Hield, and Nic Claxton. Is there a lot of work left to do? Absolutely, but they are now starting to accomplish what they set out to do.

Of course, the real question will be how they respond to stiffer competition later in the year. It will be a dogfight come the Spring time to stay out of the relegation zone. The more the Bulls can separate themselves from the bottom dwellers now, however, the better.

Indeed, if this little run is telling us anything, it's that they may have a leg up on a handful of their East competition.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news