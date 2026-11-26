At the 2:47 mark of the first quarter, Jaylin Sellers heard his name called. The two-way guard was the beneficiary of a back-to-back set and a slightly banged-up rotation. Tiago Splitter wanted fresh legs on the floor against the well-rested Cavaliers, and who better in the backcourt than a rookie guard trying to prove his worth?

Sellers first possession saw him switch onto Donovan Mitchell. He managed to play over the top of two screens, sticking to Mitchell until he settled for a step-back three. The All-NBA guard missed it short.

“I look forward to those matchups. You look up to those guys," Sellers said about facing Mitchell and James Harden. "I’m the type of person that wants to see what that’s about. I want to see how I size up against those guys. And, regardless of if they go out there and dominate me, I got something to learn from.”

It was an immediate sign of the sparkplug energy that Sellers was about to bring to the floor for 12 straight minutes. Yes, you read that right. Splitter liked what he saw from the rookie so much that he played him until the 2:40 mark of the second quarter. During that time, Sellers scored 9 points, dished 3 assists, and recorded a steal in a +17 stint.

Considering Sellers' level of inexperience, it was an incredibly impressive first-half run. The opportunities haven't been there often for him to begin the year, but he looked as well prepared as he could be.

“I’m like a dog in a cage, anytime they want to let me out, I’m there," Sellers after the game.

After Sellers uttered those words in the locker room, his teammates started to bark. While he may be in and out of the building due to his two-way eligibility, there is no question that he's treated like a legitimate piece of the puzzle – just ask his head coach.

“He’s part of our future. We love him," Splitter said. "He is still developing. He’s still got stuff where he needs to get better, but obviously he had a good night.”

Jaylin Sellers Belongs in Bulls Rebuild

Oct 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jaylin Sellers (22) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Jaylin Sellers, a promotion to the big league roster is starting to feel like a matter of when, not if. Ever since Summer League, the guard has flashed some real NBA-level skills, and he's only continued to look the part in the preseason and during early G League play.

It's also becoming clear that Sellers views himself as a future member of an NBA rotation. His approach to the G League isn't simply about posting as many highlights as possible, but rather about using it to mold himself into the kind of player the Bulls may need in the near future.

“I go down to Windy City and don’t just look at it as if you’re going down there to be a G League killer. I want to go down there and develop," Sellers said. "That’s what I’m going down there to do, so when I come here, I can make the right reads, make the simple plays.”

Sellers also isn't the kind of player that's going to put himself in a box. The 23-year-old clearly believes he can fill any role necessary. It's what his extended college career – which spanned three schools in five years (Ball State, UCF, Providence) – instilled in him.

“I’ve been in this situation in college before. Similar situation of coming off the bench in Ball State, so it’s nothing new to me. I don’t mind playing off guys. I can fit in anywhere," Sellers said. "If you need me to shoot the ball, I’ll shoot the ball. You need me to guard somebody, I’ll guard somebody. You need me to run the floor, I’ll run the floor. You need me to pass the ball, I’ll pass the ball. I think I’m a jack of all trades."

What better way to carve out an NBA role than that?

At this rate, fans shouldn't be surprised if Sellers begins to see an uptick in playing time as the season goes along. Even with him likely continuing to split his time between the G League and the NBA, the guard has shown that he has a lot to offer.

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