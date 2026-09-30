Bulls Training Camp Day 1: Dailyn Swain Impresses? Buddy Hield Talks, An Injury, More

After an uplifting Media Day at the United Center, the Chicago Bulls laced up their sneakers.

Tuesday marked the team's first official day of training camp. Caleb Wilson described the practice as competitive and physical, with plenty of young players already diving on the ground for loose balls. One has to imagine that Tiago Splitter wouldn't have it any other way!

Still, it's easy to bring the energy and positive vibes on Day 1. This is just the beginning of what will be a long and grueling process for the rebuilding franchise. We're only going to learn more as the week goes on – let alone as we get into October.

In other words, make sure to take everything with a grain of salt as we go through our first set of training camp notes!

Dailyn Swain Has Turned a Page

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Dailyn Swain (5) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one thing that Tiago Splitter has made clear since his arrival, it's that he will be brutally honest.

The head coach was the first to admit that Dailyn Swain had a rough go at Summer League. To be sure, he never acted particularly concerned, but he wasn't going to pretend that he saw something different than what everyone else did. This is why his comments on Tuesday immediately stood out. When asked how the rookie has bounced back, Splitter raved about the early returns.

"Night and day. It's not even close," Tiago Splitter said of how Swain currently compares to his Summer League self. "He was not himself in that Summer League. I think we all understand that. He has been great ... He is producing for us. Getting to the paint, finishing. He had a lack of confidence in Summer League but right now it's a different player. He is going and being aggressive, being himself, being the player he was in college.

Of course, the real test will be when Swain takes the court again for live game action. But it's still promising to hear that Splitter sees such a noticeable change. Swain also addressed the media for the first time since Summer League, sounding unfazed by the previous struggles:

"Just learning from it. Taking what I can get from it ... Also, credit to my teammates and fellow rookies. Caleb, Jaylin, Tobe, they didn't let me dwell about it," Swain said. "Coach didn't either. We sat down about it and focused on a new goal. So, it was easy to flip the page."

Exactly which role Swain will play from the jump remains to be seen. There is still a world where it's hard to find immediate playing time, resulting in him spending an extended stretch in the G League. However, the Bulls are completely focused on player development in 2026-27, meaning they might very well make room for him no matter what.

For what it's worth, Swain said he spent plenty of Day 1 handling on-ball duties offensively. He also stressed the importance of the defensive end, where the Bulls are apparently tasking him with guarding their best players. He named Caleb Wilson, Norman Powell, and Buddy Hield as players he was asked to defend from the jump.

Swain was highly respected for his defense at the college level, especially in his two seasons at Xavier. This can always be a great way for a young player to get on the court early, buying themselves some extra time to figure out who they can be on the offensive end.

Caleb Wilson Guards All!

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Wilson is going to be a media darling. In one breath, he will wax poetic about stoicism and reading Aristotle. In the next breath, he will utter a quote that will make even the most pessimistic Bulls fan run through a brick wall. It's a reporter's dream!

Nevertheless, one of the most important takeaways for Wilson on Day 1 seemed to come on the defensive end. Head coach Tiago Splitter spoke about wanting the rookie to defend along the perimeter this season, something he hasn't necessarily grown accustomed to in the past. He even suggested that Wilson could guard the opposing point guard at times this season, depending on the matchup.

"He has been guarding his whole life, at least in college and most of the time, at the four or five. Big. But now he's got to get used to anything on the perimeter and navigating screens, going over, under, being in an ISO position, posting the five, weak, or strong, so those little things he's got to learn. We want to be more aggressive," Splitter said.

Day 1 of Bulls training camp is in the books.



First-ever taste of a true NBA practice for Caleb Wilson. pic.twitter.com/k64Hj5UwpR — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) September 29, 2026

Wilson was later asked about this challenge, admitting that it's something he will have to work on. It's not what was asked of him much at the college level, though we did see him get a taste of this during Summer League play. Wilson specifically called out the need to up his physicality, which likely ties into why he has spent so much time focusing on his body this offseason. The rookie said it's been a point of emphasis in his training as he gears up to play more basketball than ever before.

But fear not! Wilson made sure to give one of his now-classic, confident remarks when asked about what awaits him on the defensive end:

'I'm comfortable guarding whoever they put in front of me," Wilson said (as he essentially looked deep into the reporter's soul).

Team Player Buddy Hield

Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Gabe Vincent (4) and guard Buddy Hield (8) prepare to check in a game against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For anyone wondering why the Chicago Bulls traded for Buddy Hield, he only needed about 5 minutes to clear that up.

No one would blame the 10-year veteran if he appeared the slightest bit hesitant about his new environment. After all, he didn't decide to join a rebuilding team at the last second this offseason. However, Hield couldn't have sounded more bought into his new role in Chicago. The Bulls need veteran leadership, and he is ready to offer just that:

“Being a mentor to the younger guys, that’s my job." Hield said. "Help Caleb, Matas, and Josh get to where they need to get and help them to the fullest so they can get to the next level.”

Hield spoke very highly of his time in Golden State and how influential Draymond Green and Stephen Curry turned out to be. He plans to bring some of the lessons learned inside that organization to the Bulls. As for the fact that he's now with his seventh NBA franchise, Hield said that any day in the NBA is a good day. The sharpshooter can't control the business of basketball!

Zach Collins Hurt

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Zach Collins (12) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only one player appeared to sit out the Chicago Bulls' first full day of training camp: Zach Collins.

The big man played in only 10 games last season due to various injuries. And yet, Bryson Graham surprisingly chose to bring him back on a fresh two-year, $17.0 million deal. Collins is said to be working through a soft-tissue injury in his quad. The good news is that Tiago Splitter said he expects Collins to be involved in camp in the coming days. The bad news is that we've seen things linger with Collins in the past.

The big man could be seen doing some work in the gym, as well as some light running after practice.

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