Bulls vs. Lakers Summer League: Caleb Wilson's Surprising Status, Game Info, Lineups

Summer League is winding down in Las Vegas for the Chicago Bulls.

With three games under their belt, the team will now take on the Los Angeles Lakers in their second-to-last game. Los Angeles has actually been one of the best squads out West, currently sitting 3-0. They have been led by rookie Cameron Carr out of Baylor, who surprisingly slipped into the Lakers' lap on draft night.

Indeed, many thought that Carr would be in the running for a spot in the mid-teens. The guard instead dropped all the way to No. 24 despite his stellar combine performance. In fact, the Bulls were very heavily connected to Carr because of his elite length and shooting ability. Many believe Bryson Graham would prioritize a backcourt player with No. 15 after going with Caleb Wilson in the Top 4. Nevertheless, Graham went with Texas' Dailyn Swain.

Carr has now averaged 20.5 points on 48.5 percent shooting over his three outings. To be sure, he hasn't been all that efficient from deep, and he's left something to be desired as a playmaker. But there is no question that he has an explosive scoring touch, which should make this a fun matchup for the Bulls' defense.

Game Info

Who: Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Where: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

When: 5:00 PM CT

Watch: Amazon Prime

Bulls Projected Starting Lineup

1. Kennedy Chandler

2. Jaylin Sellers

3. Dailyn Swain

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Tobe Awaka

Lakers Projected Starting Lineup

1. William Hickey

2. Chris Manon

3. Cameron Carr

4. Adou Thiero

5. Anton Watson

Caleb Wilson's Status

Jul 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls 2026 NBA Draft first round picks Caleb Wilson, 4th, and Dailyn Swain, 15th, prior to a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a surprising move, the Chicago Bulls appear ready to play Caleb Wilson for a fourth consecutive game. K.C. Johnson reported before the game that the Bulls plan to have everyone available.

It's extremely rare for a Top 4 pick, particularly one who has played as well as Wilson, to suit up for this many Summer League games. We have already seen AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson shut down – both of whom were supposed to play Wilson over the last two games. Wilson has remained adamant that he wants to be on the floor, however, reiterating that to reporters following his Game 3 win on Wednesday.

There is no question that it's an admirable approach by the rookies. He is trying to set a standard for this organization and develop his game before October. At the same time, there is a reason that teams oftentimes step in and sit their star talent. The last thing they want is for Wilson to experience any injury trouble. This is easily the most congested schedule he's seen in quite some time.

With that said, this also means that both Noa Essengue and Dailyn Swain will remain on the court. This is probably the right move, as each has struggled in their own way. Essengue has been reckless offensively and was even benched to start Game 3. As for Swain, the swingman has gone 0-16 over his last two games from the field. Yes, you read that right.

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