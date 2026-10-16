Bulls vs. Timberwolves: Preseason Finale, Starting Lineups, Who is Out? More

The Chicago Bulls are ready for their final dress rehearsal.

After going 2-2 in their first four preseason games, Tiago Splitter's squad will return to the United Center for one last exhibition matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are coming off a 125-104 lopsided win over the Milwaukee Bucks, where six players finished in double digits. It almost surely worked as a confidence boost for a young team, but that doesn't mean the performance was anywhere near flawless.

Indeed, the Bulls were still far too sloppy with the ball, turning it over 21 times. They also continued to struggle with physicality on the glass and in the defensive end. To be clear, no one should expect those issues to be ironed out entirely in preseason, especially for a rebuilding team. But there is no question that Tiago Splitter would like to see some steps in the right direction during the preseason finale.

With that said, it could be hard to get a true read on things with the Timberwolves essentially taking the night off. Minnesota chose not to play a handful of their top players. This includes Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert, and Ayo Dosunmu. It was fair to wonder if this would change Splitter's approach with his regulars, but he confirmed before the game that the normal starters will play at least a half of action.

The Bulls have been steadfast in giving this young group as many live-game minutes as possible, within reason. This is why fans have seen Caleb Wilson on the floor plenty, including in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

How to Watch

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 103.3 FM (Milwaukee), 104.3 FM, (Chicago)

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Norman Powell

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Jalen Smith

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. ?

2. ?

3. ?

4. ?

5. ?

Injury News

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bulls will continue to be without the majority of their frontcourt. The good news is that Zach Collins should be good to go by the regular season opener next week. Isaac Okoro is also looking on track to return in the near future.

Nevertheless, not having Nic Claxton for any of this preseason has been a bummer. His presence will change how this Bulls team plays on both ends, so there will certainly be an adjustment when he is finally healthy enough to take the floor.

As for the Timberwolves, they are prioritizing rest heading into this final meeting. The Bulls will get to dodge the majority of their normal starters, including the team's new dynamic backcourt. The ANT-LaMelo combo would have been a good challenge for the Bulls as they try to find a defensive guard duo they can trust.

Chicago Bulls

Nic Claxton – OUT(hamstring)

Isaac Okoro – GTD (knee)

Zach Collins – GTD (quad)

Tobe Awaka – GTD (knee)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Ayo Dosunmu – OUT

Anthony Edwards – OUT

LaMelo Ball – OUT

Rudy Gobert – OUT

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