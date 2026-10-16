Bulls vs. Timberwolves: Preseason Finale, Starting Lineups, Who is Out? More
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The Chicago Bulls are ready for their final dress rehearsal.
After going 2-2 in their first four preseason games, Tiago Splitter's squad will return to the United Center for one last exhibition matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They are coming off a 125-104 lopsided win over the Milwaukee Bucks, where six players finished in double digits. It almost surely worked as a confidence boost for a young team, but that doesn't mean the performance was anywhere near flawless.
Indeed, the Bulls were still far too sloppy with the ball, turning it over 21 times. They also continued to struggle with physicality on the glass and in the defensive end. To be clear, no one should expect those issues to be ironed out entirely in preseason, especially for a rebuilding team. But there is no question that Tiago Splitter would like to see some steps in the right direction during the preseason finale.
With that said, it could be hard to get a true read on things with the Timberwolves essentially taking the night off. Minnesota chose not to play a handful of their top players. This includes Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Rudy Gobert, and Ayo Dosunmu. It was fair to wonder if this would change Splitter's approach with his regulars, but he confirmed before the game that the normal starters will play at least a half of action.
The Bulls have been steadfast in giving this young group as many live-game minutes as possible, within reason. This is why fans have seen Caleb Wilson on the floor plenty, including in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
How to Watch
Who: Minnesota Timberwolves at Chicago Bulls
Where: United Center
When: 7:00 PM CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Listen: 103.3 FM (Milwaukee), 104.3 FM, (Chicago)
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
1. Josh Giddey
2. Norman Powell
3. Matas Buzelis
4. Caleb Wilson
5. Jalen Smith
Minnesota Timberwolves
1. ?
2. ?
3. ?
4. ?
5. ?
Injury News
The Chicago Bulls will continue to be without the majority of their frontcourt. The good news is that Zach Collins should be good to go by the regular season opener next week. Isaac Okoro is also looking on track to return in the near future.
Nevertheless, not having Nic Claxton for any of this preseason has been a bummer. His presence will change how this Bulls team plays on both ends, so there will certainly be an adjustment when he is finally healthy enough to take the floor.
As for the Timberwolves, they are prioritizing rest heading into this final meeting. The Bulls will get to dodge the majority of their normal starters, including the team's new dynamic backcourt. The ANT-LaMelo combo would have been a good challenge for the Bulls as they try to find a defensive guard duo they can trust.
Chicago Bulls
Nic Claxton – OUT(hamstring)
Isaac Okoro – GTD (knee)
Zach Collins – GTD (quad)
Tobe Awaka – GTD (knee)
Minnesota Timberwolves
Ayo Dosunmu – OUT
Anthony Edwards – OUT
LaMelo Ball – OUT
Rudy Gobert – OUT
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Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias