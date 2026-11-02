Caleb Wilson Keeps Showing He's Exactly Who the Bulls Need Right Now

Caleb Wilson may be only six games into his NBA career, but he might as well view himself as a 10-year veteran.

To be sure, the rookie has admitted multiple times that he has a lot to learn. He's also given himself grace when faced with adversity, preaching confidently that he will learn from early mistakes. At the same time, that doesn't mean he is comfortable watching the losses stack up. And he seemingly wants to make that very clear to his new Bulls teammates.

Following another blowout loss in Boston, Wilson said he will not accept being a "loser." He also insisted that turning things around starts with him – no matter how inexperienced he might be. The comments were bold, but Wilson's confidence is part of what makes him who he is. And that's why it came as no surprise that he doubled down on those remarks this weekend.

Caleb Wilson is Already a Leader

Oct 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In advance of Monday night's meeting in Philadelphia, Caleb Wilson spoke further with the media about the Bulls' 1-5 start. The forward clarified to The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi that he recognizes how much work lies ahead but stressed that Chicago's preparation, win or lose, has to be right:

“I know that this is gonna be the most I lose in my life. I’m in the NBA now, and we’re not the team that we want to be in the future," Wilson told Lorenzi. "I mean, losing games doesn’t make you a loser, but your approach to losing games and your approach to basketball, how you play, is what makes you a loser.”

Up until this point, it feels safe to say the Bulls' approach has left a lot to be desired. They have repeatedly started games slowly and have looked lost on the defensive end. Even for a rebuilding team, both the effort and execution must be better. Wilson knows that.

Wilson also knows that it's partially his responsibility to ensure this team is locked in. While this might not typically be a first-year player's responsibility, this isn't a typical situation. The Bulls have all but handed the car keys over to Wilson. Similar to when Michael Jordan or Derrick Rose stepped into the building, Wilson has instantly become the No. 1 piece.

“I feel like there's a lot of things that I do that rookies aren’t expected to do either," Wilson also told Lorenzi. "On the court, rookies aren’t expected to play the way I do, or do a lot of the things that I do. Don't have the expectations and pressure that I do. So me being a leader is a beautiful opportunity to afford to me. But nothing that I do, I feel like, is typical.”

When things get this ugly, it's easy for a team to hang their heads. This is particularly true for a roster full of youngsters. Sure, expectations may not have been ridiculously high internally or externally, but that doesn't make repeated blowouts any easier to stomach.

Indeed, this is why rebuilds can often spiral out of control. Losing makes it hard to stay motivated and to teach good habits. With that said, losing is also an extremely valuable learning experience as long as you can withstand the harsh blows. Wilson is already showing that he can take the punch, and he seems ready to force this group to do the same.

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