Caleb Wilson is Off to the Best Bulls Start Since ... Michael Jordan

During the pre-draft process, Caleb Wilson was already talking like a Chicago Bull.

It wasn't too difficult for anyone to connect the dots. The Bulls were blessed by the lottery gods and secured the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Wilson was seen for months as the likely No. 4 pick, with AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer projected in front of him. Sure, anything can happen on draft night, but Wilson sporting red in October felt like destiny.

With that in mind, Wilson mentioned multiple times that he was well aware of the organization's rich history. He talked about sharing an Alma Mater with Michael Jordan, as well as watching The Last Dance. Speaking of which, he even compared himself to the GOAT in a discussion with ESPN.

"I always find something to make it personal, honestly. Just like Michael Jordan. I try my best to find something to piss me off," Wilson told ESPN during the pre-draft process. "It’s hard for me to be friends with someone off the court and then try to be competitive on the court. I just can’t do it.”

Making any sort of comparison to His Airness is a major risk, especially before you've even stepped on the NBA court. However, Wilson has lived up to a lot of the hype early in his NBA career, so much so that he is already finding his name next to Jordan's in the Bulls' record books.

Caleb Wilson Joining Bulls History ...

Oct 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) dunks against the Washington Wizards during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Bulls may have lost their home opener, it wasn't without Caleb Wilson loudly introducing himself to the Chicago faithful. The rookie finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists. Michael Jordan and Charles Oakley are the only other Bulls rookies to put up such a stat line.

But that's not all.

Wilson is now sitting at 67 points through his first three games. The only player to score more to start his Bulls career is Jordan, who had 74 points in 1984-85. And want to hear a crazy coincidence? Jordan and Wilson actually scored the exact same number of points in their first two games. Each recorded 16 points in their debut before scoring 21 points in their second outing (and each played the Bucks). Jordan would go on to score 37 points in his third game.

Look, no one is saying it's time to start commissioning the statue (though Wilson has already given them plenty of great dunks to model it after). But it's undoubtedly notable that this is the best first week we have seen from a Bulls player since their top player in franchise history took the floor. Once again, it only expands on the hype that was sky-high, giving both the Bulls and their fans hope that they finally found their next building block.

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