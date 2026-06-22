Caleb Wilson to the Bulls Feels Even More Like a Lock on Draft Night Eve

The Chicago Bulls are living the good life.

When the NBA Draft tips off on Tuesday night, vice president of basketball operations Bryson Graham can kick his feet up and wait patiently. The No. 4 pick is easily the most stress-free spot in this year's draft. Sure, they might not get the No. 1 player on their board, but the Top 4 prospects in this year's class are crystal clear and all living in the same stratosphere.

In other words, the Bulls will happily accept whichever of those four – AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, or Caleb Wilson – falls into their lap.

With that said, Wilson has long been viewed as fourth on that list and has been mocked to Chicago ever since the lottery balls fell last month. Could there be an unexpected decision made by the Wizards, Jazz, or Grizzlies? Sure, but most signs point toward Wilson being the Bulls' next franchise centerpiece. And even he seems to know it.

According to ESPN's latest mock draft from Jeremy Woo, Wilson has met with only one team during the pre-draft process: Your Chicago Bulls.

"Wilson took his only predraft visit with Chicago, conducting a solo workout last week and spending time with Bulls brass, including newly hired coach Tiago Splitter. The Bulls are thought to be Wilson's preferred landing spot, and the most likely scenario remains that he will be available to them at No. 4."

Caleb Wilson Appears Ready to be a Bull

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) works on his left hand during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Nothing is a guarantee until Adam Silver walks to the lectern and utters a name. However, as if this already didn't feel like where we were headed, ESPN's report is about the most concrete wording we have gotten on the Wilson-Bulls connection.

It always says quite a lot when a player only visits with one organization. Not only does it speak to that player's interest in linking up with that team, but it also alludes to the front office's intentions. If Wilson got a feeling that something was off, he would have likely set some additional time up in hopes of winning over one of the Top 3 squads. Does that mean a promise was made? Not necessarily, but it means both sides are likely very content with how the cards are expected to fall.

For what it's worth, it's also easy to believe that Wilson is very interested in coming to Chicago. He has been praising the organization since the NBA Draft Lottery in the city's South Loop. He confidently proclaimed his fit with Bryson Graham's "SLAP" profile and loved bringing up the UNC-Bulls pipeline. Not to mention, Wilson has even talked about adopting Michael Jordan's "take everything personally" philosophy.

It does feel worth pointing out that Cameron Boozer has suddenly appeared on the HoopsHype's list of Bulls pre-draft workouts. Krysten Peek reported on Sunday that he has now worked out for all four of the Top 4 squads. Nevertheless, the Bulls obviously don't have a say between the two players, and it would be silly not to do your due diligence. Heck, there is a good chance they wanted to meet with both AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, but both sides chose to limit their availability.

You want to be prepared for all outcomes if you're the Bulls, and they will be. But with the draft inching closer and closer, it's feeling safer and safer to pencil in Wilson at No. 4. Sometimes, it is just that easy.

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