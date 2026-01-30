Chicago Bulls Mock Trade Grades 3.0: Mathurin & Missi in Same Deal? Dosunmu to OKC?

With the Chicago Bulls officially one week away from the NBA trade deadline, there is no better time for Round 3 of our mock trade grades!

1.0 – A Ja Morant Blockbuster? Tre Jones to Minnesota?

2.0 – Anthony Davis for Cheap? Coby White to a Rival

Obvious Reminder: Every trade grade you see below is from the perspective of the Chicago Bulls.

The Ringer's Ayo Dosunmu Trade

Jan 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) warms up before an NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have more trade assets than they know what to do with. They could look to go all-in on a superstar player to pair with MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but why go down that road? If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right?

OKC still sits at the top of the West with an intimidating 38-10 record. This group is by far the favorite to walk away with another ring, which likely means they are more than comfortable sitting out the upcoming deadline. At the same time, there is always something a team can improve, and The Ringer's Michael Pina believes that could be the Thunder's backcourt depth.

Pina pitched the idea of the Thunder prying Ayo Dosunmu away from the Bulls. Respected for his two-way hustle, downhill speed, and highly efficient three-point shooting, he would give the Thunder another versatile reserve to add to their title-defending rotation.

I'll drop his trade idea below, along with my grade. You can read his full rationale on The Ringer.

TRADE GRADE: B+

First things first, these draft picks may not be the most enticing, as both the 76ers and Nuggets project to be playoff teams this season. But the Bulls aren't necessarily in a position where they should be scoffing at two future firsts. If the front office is serious about taking a step back and building around young talent, adding two more first-round selections in a solid 2026 draft is hard to turn down.

Heck, even if the Bulls wanted to get frisky this offseason and search for a superstar-caliber trade, these are two picks they could look to throw into a package. There is something to be said about bolstering your arsenal. It's this kind of philosophy that got a team like Oklahoma City back on the map.

Ousmane Dieng also scratches Arturas Karnisovas itch of adding "young player with experience." He is still only 22 years old and has four years under his belt. An unusual pick-and-pop talent, the Bulls could either choose to sign him for cheap this offseason or let him walk with little concern.

Might there be a situation where the Bulls can grab a slightly better draft pick for Dosunmu? Sure, especially if his market is as hot as it sounds. But, at the end of the day, this feels like a pretty suitable offer for a player on an expiring deal.

Bleacher Report's Massive Four-Teamer

Jan 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls have preferred adding more proven young talent as opposed to draft picks in recent years, and Bleacher Report's deal from Eric Pincus doubles down on that philosophy.

Considering he put together a massive four-team deal, I'm not going to regurgitate the entire package. Instead, I encourage you to go give him the click to get the full scope. What matters most is knowing what the Bulls send out and who they get back in return, so let's list that below:

Bulls get: Bennedict Mathurin, Yves Missi, Kevon Looney

Bulls trade: Jevon Carter, Dalen Terry, 2026 protected first-round pick, Lottery protected first-round pick (via Portland)

TRADE GRADE: B-

Both Mathurin and Missi are hard not to like. The former would give Chicago an excellent building block alongside Josh Giddey, one who sets a physical and ferocious tone on both sides of the ball. Mathurin has averaged 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this season, and he's also shot 37.9 percent on nearly 6.0 attempts a night. He would fit in really well with the identity the Bulls have tried to establish around Giddey thus far.

As for Missi, he would instantly fill one of the Bulls' biggest holes. They have lacked rim protection for years and have a clear opening for big man of the future with Nikola Vučević likely leaving this summer. Missi would give them a highly intriguing building with elite verticality and defensive versatility. To be sure, he remains a project on the offensive end, but it feels like one the Bulls could be willing to take on.

So, why not give it a higher grade? Giving up two first-round picks is a tough pill to swallow for a team that is still in need of a true star. Both Mathurin and Missi remain a work in progress in their own way, and Mathurin is owed a new paycheck as soon as this summer. If the Bulls didn't need to immediately pay up to keep him, I would feel better about this proposal.

Nevertheless, a B- still means I probably shake hands. Both Mathurin and Missi seem to have the potential to turn into high-caliber starters. Would you be able to say the same about the players the Bulls' draft with those picks? If one thing is for sure, their track record on draft night hasn't necessarily been the best.

Ricky's Coby White Deal

Jan 28, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Houston Rockets have been one of the easiest teams to speculate about as the trade deadline approaches. Clearly all-in on a championship pursuit following the Kevin Durant acquisition, they have a rotation that is in obvious need of a lead guard. And who has more tradable guards than the Chicago Bulls?

SBNation's Ricky O'Donnell took to the Twitterverse to share some trade machine magic. One of his ideas moves Coby White to the Rockets for a potentially valuable future first-rounder.

Bulls get: Dorian Finney-Smith, Jeff Green, 2028 Top 3 protected first-round pick

Rockets get: Coby White

TRADE GRADE: A-

I might be higher than most on this transaction, but I think securing a Top 3 protected pick might be as well as you can do for Coby White. While no one is denying his talent and offensive upside, the fact that he is owed a hefty payday in a matter of months is meaningful. Many are going to use that against Chicago in negotiations.

If this were the Rockets' pick this season, my grade drops significantly, but a 2028 nearly unprotected pick? Things change fast in the NBA. Kevin Durant is already 37 years old. There is no telling where Houston will be in two years from now, and that makes a lightly-protected first all the more enticing.