Are the Chicago Bulls on the Verge of Making a Very Familiar Trade Deadline Mistake?

Chicago Bulls fans, prepare yourself for some déjà vu.

The Chicago Bulls currently sit at 23-23 with a little over a week to go until the 2025-26 NBA trade deadline. The middling record has them sitting smack in the middle of the Play-In Tournament picture, putting them in line to suit up for the tournament in their fourth consecutive season. They have failed to reach the playoffs in each of their appearances thus far.

With that in mind, most have worked under the assumption that the organization would finally pick a new lane. While many have debated their exact move, it has felt inevitable that at least some change was on the horizon. A report even surfaced that said front office leader Arturas Karnisovas was feeling the pressure to go in a new direction. That was new.

Nevertheless, winners of four of their last five games, it sounds like the Bulls' old mindset is creeping back in. ESPN's Zach Kram provided several recent updates on the state of the trade market, and he offered a eerily familiar report on where things stand in Chicago:

"Team sources say they still have flexibility and a number of avenues they could pursue at the deadline, and they're encouraged by their squad's recent play," Kram wrote.

But, wait, there is more. Citing how the Bulls are only 1.5 games back of a Top 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, Kram suggested that Karnisovas' approach could come down to the wire:

"That position means the Bulls' results over the next week could determine their path at the deadline -- and whether teams interested in adding the likes of White and Dosunmu will need to turn elsewhere instead."

Unfortunately, Kram's words might as well be expected. For as many signs have pointed toward a potential trade deadline sell-off, it's been very difficult for most to fully embrace the idea. All the front office has done since their arrival is refuse to press the reset button. Instead, they have repeatedly preached competitive integrity and have insisted on pushing for the Play-In Tournament.

More specifically, this is a front office that has continued to buy tickets to the Small Sample Size Theater. Whether it be touting their hot start to 2021-22 or raving about their 15-5 finish to the 2024-25 campaign, Karnisovas has allowed hot stretches to dictate his decision-making before. Now, with the Bulls holding a 13-8 record since mid-December, he may be on the cusp of doing it again.

To be clear, no one is saying a front office shouldn't be constantly evaluating its group. This is a never-ending process, and you do have to put at least some weight into these winning stretches. However, should the next four games really dictate what this organization does moving forward? The end result is what matters more than anything. The Bulls have a losing record in four of their five seasons under Karnisovas. Once again, they have lost in the Play-In Tournament three straight times and have finished either 9th or 10th in each of those seasons.

The truth of the matter is that it's more likely than not that they are headed toward a nearly identical result. Their remaining schedule is the 9th-hardest in the NBA, per Tankathon, and essentially every team in front of them is inclined to push for the postseason. Heck, even the Hawks and Bucks, who currently sit right behind the Bulls, are likely to prioritize a postseason push.

At the end of the day, the Bulls eventually have to take a more long-term view. If the recent Derrick Rose retirement ceremony reminded them of anything, it's how important finding that difference-making piece can be. The best way to do that is to either put yourself in a position to secure a top draft pick or stockpile enough valuable assets to eventually trade for one. The Bulls have an opportunity to do both at this deadline by offloading a handful of their expiring contracts.

If they do not want to do that, then why not make a run at a big-name player right now? While most would disagree with this, it would potentially be a more understandable approach than simply treading water. The Bulls would at least be telling fans they believe enough in this core to go all-in.

The whole point is to pick a direction and press the gas. This deadline, in particular, has felt like the perfect opportunity to do just that. By talking themselves out of it, the Bulls would only continue to be on the fast track to nowhere.