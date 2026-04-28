Celtics Exec Reportedly Emerges as New Finalist in Bulls' Front Office Search

The Chicago Bulls' list has grown!

As the organization continues its search for a new head of basketball operations, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line has added a name to the list. Boston Celtics assistant general manager Dave Lewin was reportedly part of the virtual interview process. Things also went well enough that he is now expected to join several others for an in-person interview in Chicago.

The news comes in the wake of Fischer revealing the first three finalists for the opening: Minnesota's Matt Lloyd, Detroit's Dennis Lindsey, and Atlanta's Byson Graham. It's also said that San Antonio's Dave Telep and Cleveland's Mike Gansey participated in first-round interviews, but there is no word yet on whether either advanced to the in-person stage.

For what it's worth, speculation has run rampant that Lloyd is the frontrunner. Previously with the Chicago Bulls for 13 years, he already has strong ties to the Reinsdorfs and the community. Likewise, aside from Lindsey, he is arguably the most proven candidate. Lloyd has served as the No. 2 for Minnesota since 2022, helping them reach multiple Western Conference Finals alongside top executive Tim Connelly.

Nonetheless, this is the exact reason we've included a caveat each time when discussing the Bulls' search. Rarely does a franchise make every interview public right off the bat, and there is almost always room for a new candidate to enter the mix. Why wouldn't you exhaust all options with such an important decision on the line?

Speaking of which, interviewing someone from inside the Celtics organization sure sounds like a bright idea. Michael Reinsdorf stressed the importance of using this time as an opportunity to learn the league's best practices. Who has been better in recent years at constructing a consistently competitive roster? Yes, the Celtics may have two superstar studs at their disposal, but they have also done a fantastic job building out the roster around them and acquiring servicable talent in the draft. Perhaps Lewin can spill some of the secrets.

Who is the Bulls' Newest Candidate?

Mar 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen on the court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Dave Lewin joined Atlanta's Bryson Graham as the "wiz kid" candidate.

A 39-year-old executive, Lewin has become a fundamental part of the Boston Celtics front office in recent years. He first got his start in the NBA as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers as an intern and seasonal assistant. Then, Lewin joined the Celtics organization in 2012 as a scouting coordinator before eventually becoming the director of scouting two years later.

Lewin went on to hold several more roles with the team, eventually being promoted to an assistant general manager when Brad Stevens took over the front office. The Athletic has placed him on the NBA's 40 Under 40 list in the past, specifically citing his eye for talent, which included turning Stevens onto sharpshooter Sam Hauser. A profile from his alma mater, Macalester College, also emphasized Lewin's analytics and data-first mindset

A key point Michael Reinsdorf made in his early April discussion with the media was that he wanted someone who could spot trends. The Bulls have long been behind the 8-ball in the NBA, which is an issue the Celtics surely haven't had over the last decade. What's a good way to fix that? Go after a young mind who is less stuck in his ways and takes a far more flexible approach.

Again, Lewin is only going to make it this far if the Bulls are genuinely excited about what he could provide the organization. Does this mean his sudden emergence puts him at the lead of the pack? No, but his tie to one of the best organizations in the sport automatically makes him a name that has to be taken seriously.

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