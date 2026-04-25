Ranking the Bulls' Remaining Front Office Candidates After Latest Shake Up

The Chicago Bulls' front office search hit its first speed bump earlier this week.

After ESPN's Shams Charania revealed a list of six candidates for the organization's lead executive job, he would later share that one promptly pulled his name out of the running. Austin Brown is known as one of the NBA's top agents, and the Bulls apparently had an interest in convincing him to make a career move. In fact, this wasn't the first time they tried to make it happen. Charania also shared this week that the Bulls offered Brown their GM role under Arturas Karnisovas back in 2020, only for him to turn it down.

The news means that, as far as we know, five names remain in talks with the Bulls to take over the franchise in the very near future. Let's go ahead and attempt to rank those options from most qualified to least qualified.

Nov 9, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey (left) shakes hands with Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward (right) prior to a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-Imagn Images | Russ Isabella-Imagn Images

1. Mystery Candidate

The most likely situation is that the Chicago Bulls hire one of the previously reported candidates. After all, there is a reason why these specific individuals have been mentioned. At the same time, there is also an obvious reason not to mention other potential candidates.

Indeed, if the Bulls had any interest in a current No. 1 for their front office opening, this likely wouldn't leak so early in the process. It wouldn't be in the best interest of either party to have this made public. The Bulls would not want another team like Dallas catching wind, while the executive presumably wouldn't want it known that he could walk from his current role. There is value in acting in secret!

Let's also not forget that Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported earlier this week that there were at least three other "mystery candidates" expected to be part of the conversation. Again, does this mean the Bulls are going to end up blindsiding us with their hire? No. But it serves as a reminder that there is plenty going on behind the scenes that we aren't privy to.

This is why I ultimately have to rank a potential mystery candidate at No. 1. What if this is someone like Memphis' Zach Kleiman or former Warriors exec Bob Myers? I know it's not likely, but candidates are only going to be kept secret if they have a proven track record.

2. Matt Lloyd, Minnesota

Out of the specific names that have been connected to the Chicago Bulls' opening, Matt Lloyd feels like the frontrunner. He has become one of the NBA's most esteemed general managers and is said to have a sky-high approval rating in league circles.

In his most recent stop in Minnesota, Lloyd has helped scout some top-tier talent, playing a fundamental role in building a true Western Conference contender. The Timberwolves have gone to four consecutive postseasons and reached back-to-back Western Conference Finals since he joined leading man Tim Connelly in 2022.

Speaking of which, the main question around Lloyd would be how much praise does he truly deserve for the Timberwolves' climb up the ranks? The Bulls are fresh off hiring Connelly's No. 2 from Denver, and we all know that didn't end too well! With that said, there seems to be a fair share of differences between Arturas Karnisovas and Lloyd. One of the biggest should also check a key box for the Reinsdorf's, as Lloyd is a personable leader with strong communication skills.

Lastly, the prior ties to the organization can not be ignored. Lloyd was with the Bulls for 13 years in various roles. He was a real part of building their successful squad in the early 2010s, and many point toward him as being the mastermind behind the Jimmy Butler pick. While some will want to avoid anyone with a past connection, Lloyd may be a deserving exception. He has found success elsewhere in the NBA, and there is at least something to be said about coming in and knowing how to handle the Reinsdorfs.

3. Dennis Lindsey, Detroit

Success seems to find Dennis Lindsey everywhere he goes.

The executive first made a name for himself with the Utah Jazz. He took over the franchise in the early 2010s and slowly built it into a consistent threat in the Western Conference. By the time 2016-17 hit, the Jazz were winning 50+ games regularly and making multiple visits to the second round of the playoffs.

How did he do this? Lindsey first built a playoff-caliber squad around Gordon Hayward and an experienced supporting cast. He would then pivot to build with defensive stud Rudy Gobert in mind, whom he acquired from the Denver Nuggets on draft night. Lindsey would also be the one who snagged Donovan Mitchell at No. 13 in 2017, propelling the franchise even further toward contender status.

After stepping down in 2021 and moving into an advisory role, Lindsey eventually made his way to Dallas in the same position. While it's unclear exactly how big a part he played behind the scenes, his one year there happened to be the same year the Mavericks made the NBA Finals.

Jump to 2024, and Lindsey would become the senior VP of basketball operations for the Pistons. While this isn't considered the franchise's lead decision-making gig, the results speak for themselves. Lindsey's first year saw Detroit make the postseason for the first time since 2018-19. And now they are the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.

When Lindsey sits down to speak with the Bulls, he is going to have A LOT of success to point to. He will also be one of the few people who could take full ownership of most of that success. At the end of the day, if this is the direction the Bulls go, it's going to come off as an acceptable and mature hire.

5. Mike Gansey, Cleveland

We have now reached the lesser-known candidates. Does this mean they aren't qualified for the job? Absolutely not, but they almost have to be placed lower on the totem pole.

A former college hooper, Mike Gansey would go on to join the Cleveland Cavaliers as the director of their developmental league operations in 2012. It didn't take long for him to eventually earn the Executive of the Year award in the D-League (now the G-League), which led to a call-up to the big leagues.

Lead exec Koby Altman would name Gansey an assistant GM in 2017, only to elevate him again in 2021 to the No. 2 spot. The Cavaliers have since built one of the Eastern Conference's best teams. They have made four straight trips to the playoffs and are one year removed from holding the No. 1 seed.

Cleveland has done just about everything well in recent years, which is why Gansey is a fascinating target. He has been part of a brain trust that has drafted well, made outstanding trades, and has pulled off some surprisingly solid free agent signings. With that said, how much of that is Gansey's doing versus Kolby Altman's? At the end of the day, there is no question that Altman is among the best in the business, so hiring his young No. 2 could come with some risk.

4. Dave Telep, San Antonio

Dave Telep has something very obvious working in his favor. A current assistant GM, he has spent the entirety of his executive life with the San Antonio Spurs. Are there many better organizations to pull from? The Spurs have been one of the most respected and successful franchises of the 21st century. Even if Telep hasn't held the highest role, there is no question that he has learned from some of the best in the business.

Telep is almost surely a significant part of San Antonio's excellent talent evaluation. He was a former lead college basketball recruiting analyst for ESPN before transitioning to a front office position. Telep has been scouting talent for a LONG time, and we all know the Bulls are well-equipped with draft capital moving forward!

6. Bryson Graham, Atlanta

Bryson Graham's ascent has been fast.

An intern with the New Orleans Pelicans, Graham would go on to have almost every role imaginable for the organization before working his way up to general manager in 2024. The Atlanta Hawks then pursued him for their No. 2 gig behind Onsi Saleh before this current season. The team proceeded to pivot in a big way at this year's trade deadline, moving off Trae Young. Many believed this would result in a trip down the East standings, but the Hawks did the opposite and secured the No. 6 seed.

Still only 39 years old, Graham could very well be a star in the making. Sometimes the best thing to do is think ahead and go after the up-and-coming voice. At the same time, Graham's sample size as a No. 2 may need to grow a little bigger before a team as dysfunctional as the Bulls can feel comfortable handing him the franchise.

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