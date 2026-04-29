Chicago Bulls Might Name Next Front Office Leader Sooner Than You Think

The Chicago Bulls could have their next front office leader in a matter of days.

The search essentially began in earnest following the departure of head coach Billy Donovan on April 21. A list of six candidates was initially made public, which included a variety of experienced and up-and-coming talent. One of those names was also an unconventional choice in CAA's Austin Brown. A top agent around the league with clients such as Cooper Flagg and Donovan Mitchell, Brown has evidently been the only candidate to take his name out of the running.

Nevertheless, the Bulls started to make their own cuts this week. Three executives reportedly advanced this weekend to a final stage of in-person interviews: Matt Lloyd of Minnesota, Dennis Lindsey of Detroit, and Bryson Graham of Atlanta. Then, a new name was thrown into the mix on Tuesday, as young Celtics assistant GM Dave Lewin suddenly joined the list of finalists.

Throughout this process, the Bulls' hiring timeline has been somewhat ambiguous. ESPN's Shams Charania did report that the plan was to have someone in place either before or after the NBA Draft Combine, which will be held in Chicago during the second week of May. However, considering how essential this upcoming 2026 draft is for the franchise, it has surely felt like finding a new lead decision-maker ASAP would be in the team's best interest.

We can all agree it's important to take time and ensure the hire is right. But the combine is one of the most important offseason events. Aside from being an incredibly meaningful talent evaluation period, it's also where a lot of the groundwork for the rest of the offseason is set. Every executive is in the same place at the same time. So, what better time for a new lead executive to build relationships and immediately establish a presence?

The Bulls may have asked themselves exactly that question in recent days, as it sounds like their plans to name a hire have sped up.

Did the Chicago Bulls Adjust Their Timeline as Final Interviews Begin?

Dec 8, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Reinsdorf stands on the sidelines before a basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network shared a whole new timeline in his recent episode of The Fastbreak. Discussing the extensive search process, Johnson confirmed that in-person interviews are set to begin this week. He also revealed that a hire could be named very soon.

“I’m told that can happen maybe late this week, early next week. And, then, obviously the coach search becomes priority No. 1," Johnson clarified.

We shouldn't necessarily hold Johnson to this. It's always possible that new information arises or more answers are needed following this next wave of interviews. Still, what Johnson shared is quite different from Charania's initial report. These words seem to suggest the Bulls have grown pretty confident with their current candidate pool and have started to consider the advantages that could come with making a decision sooner rather than later.

Heck, under this updated timeline, the Bulls would have someone in office with almost a week to go until the lottery. This is enough time to start recruiting staff members and begin reaching out to possible head coach options. Johnson even said that the Bulls plan to have the finalists come to them with a list of head coaches they prefer during their next discussion.

Again, there is something to be said about doing your due diligence to ensure you get the hire right. But the Bulls do not have all the time in the world. This isn't a situation where a front office has to come in and take time tearing things down to the studs. Instead, the Bulls already have a clean slate, which puts that much more pressure on the decisions made in the coming weeks and months. What will they do with their two Top 15 picks? How will they spend their max cap space? What kind of coach are they going to hire?

The sooner you get someone in the building, the more time they will have to answer these extremely important questions.

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