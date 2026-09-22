Did the Bulls Just Quietly Trade for Their Final Two-Way Contract Player?

The Chicago Bulls' G League affiliate is still making some preseason moves.

With only a week to go until the start of NBA training camps, the Windy City Bulls struck a trade with the Motor City Cruise. The Bulls will bring in Drew Peterson in exchange for two returning players (Lucas Williamson and Taylor Braun), as well as a 2027 NBA G League first-round draft pick. For what it's worth, the first-rounder comes via the Valley Suns.

Let's be frank, a G League trade typically holds very little impact. These moves often mean nothing for the NBA-level squad, and it's certainly possible that proves to be the case here. At the same time, it's hard not to wonder if new Chicago Bulls executive Bryson Graham might have different plans for the G League organization. Could he plan to use it more to evaluate talent than the previous regime?

TRADE: Windy City has acquired the returning player rights to Drew Peterson from the Motor City Cruise in exchange for the returning player rights to Lucas Williamson, the returning player rights to Taylor Braun and a 2027 NBA G League first round draft pick (via the Valley… pic.twitter.com/A1W1Ji5X95 — Windy City Bulls (@windycitybulls) September 21, 2026

If one thing is for sure, he's wasted no time tweaking the Windy City infrastructure. Not only did he quickly add a new G League GM, Josh Malone, upon his hiring, but he recently made a change at head coach. Billy Donovan III was presumably shown the door in order to bring in Quincy Pondexter as the next leader. The former NBA veteran and NCAA assistant continues the player-first youth movement this organization seems to be prioritizing.

This specific trade is also the kind that warrants a little extra attention. Especially when we consider the Bulls' rebuilding state, it's interesting that they went so out of their way to acquire one player. As far as the G League goes, this is seemingly a decent amount to give up, and one has to wonder if that means the Bulls have bigger plans for Drew Peterson.

Bulls Fans Should Keep an Eye on Drew Peterson

Nov 22, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Drew Peterson (9) goes after a rebound as Los Angeles Clippers forward Kobe Sanders (4) falls on him during the second half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Peterson has been around the block.

The 26-year-old went undrafted out of USC in the 2023 NBA Draft, only to end up signing a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics. He remained with the franchise for two seasons, even appearing in 25 games during his second year as a pro. Peterson also earned himself a ring as part of the 2023-24 squad.

Nevertheless, his third season in the NBA began with the Charlotte Hornets. He appeared in six games as a two-way contract guy before he was waived in December of 2025. Peterson would go on to sign with the Motor City Cruise for the remainder of the G League season.

Peterson averaged 14.9 points, 6.4 assists, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.9 steals during his 26 regular-season games with the Cruise. The numbers may not be eye-popping at the G-League level, but the well-rounded play clearly caught the eye of the Bulls. Not to mention, Peterson continued to be a high-volume threat from downtown, which could explain why the Bulls brought him in.

This current Chicago roster lacks shooters. It's something that Bryson Graham has expressed minimal concern about, as he looks to build from the ground up and first establish a culture behind the scenes. However, the best way to develop talent is to play sound basketball, and we all know you need shooters in today's NBA.

To be sure, Peterson's efficiency from deep has varied at times, but there is no question the stroke is there. We need to look no further than his staggering 40.4 percent on 10.4 attempts a night in 2024-25. With that said, he is also a surprisingly crafty ball-handler and passer for his size. It's easy to see why those skills may stand out to this front office, which has shown a liking for versatile wings.

The Bulls have a final two-way contract to hand out alongside Jaylin Sellers and Tobe Awaka. While it's very possible they keep that open for a training camp competition, one has to wonder if Peterson will now be a part of that competition. If so, his prior experience could very well give him a leg up, let alone his jumper.

This might all sound pretty inconsequential, but let's not forget where the Bulls are as an organization. They are in a good position to play their two-way guys more than ever before this season. In other words, unlike with Mac McClung or Yuki Kawamura in the past, the Bulls signing someone to one of these three slots could indicate they see a real path toward becoming an NBA player.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news