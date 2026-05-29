Did the Bulls' Plans at No. 38 Pick Just Take a Big Hit After Draft Withdrawals?

While the NBA's new lottery changes will dominate headlines this week, Wednesday marked a quietly important date on the league's calendar.

As the highly anticipated 2026 NBA Draft inches closer and closer, May 28 represented the last day for players to withdraw their names from the "early entry" prospect pool and return to college. It's become an increasingly crucial day for NCAA and NBA teams alike.

What was previously a foregone conclusion for many has become anything but. There can now be significantly more value for those NBA-hopefuls projected to go outside the lottery and in the second round to head back to school. The reason? NIL has changed the game entirely. A slew of players can now guarantee themselves significantly more money at the college level than their 2026-27 NBA salary. And they can potentially boost their stock for the following draft in the process.

It's become a pretty big positive for college basketball, which is now seeing some high-caliber talent stick around far longer. Conversely, it's become a challenge for NBA teams hoping to get their hands on quality prospects later in the draft. And the Bulls are certainly one of those teams.

Indeed, they already watched a couple of players projected to go in the mid-first-round head back to school before the draft combine even started. Florida's Thomas Haugh was expected to be in that No. 15 range, and the same goes for UConn's Braylon Mullins. Nevertheless, the Bulls will still have a long list of good options at that spot next month. Can the same be said about No. 38 after this week's news?

Bulls Watch Potential Second-Rounders Head Back to School

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The NBA announced this week that 38 players chose to take their names off the board. This list included 35 non-international players, all of whom are now expected to continue their NCAA careers.

While seeing this many players exit the ring isn't necessarily stunning, it does rather significantly diminish the talent available in the second round. More specifically, multiple players many expected to be in the range of Chicago's No. 38 pick will no longer be available for new lead executive Bryson Graham.

Milan Momcilovic of Iowa State is one of them. The six-foot-eight forward is fresh off arguably the best shooting season in the country, draining 48.7 percent of his 7.5 three-point attempts per game. Have there been big questions about his lack of rebounding and defensive upside? Sure, but he undoubtedly possesses the kind of elite skillset that could make him a potential steal early in the second round. It's why we mentioned him as one player to keep an eye on for the Bulls earlier this week.

Jeremy Fears Jr. is another very popular name who is now headed back to Michigan State. To be sure, the guard has been slated all over the board, as he's been an especially polarizing player. This is likely why he decided to put his NBA dream on pause.

Still, Fears Jr. is fresh off a breakout third year for the Spartans that saw him lead the team to a Sweet Sixteen berth. He averaged 15.2 points and 9.4 assists per game, finishing as an AP Second Team All-American. Much like Momcilovic, for as many questions as there are about his size and efficiency, Fears Jr. at least boasts top-tier playmaking upside with a really strong ability to get to the free throw line. Overall, the guard's feel for the game was good enough to make him a possible second-round target.

When it comes to Bryson Graham's SLAP guidelines, it's also impossible not to think about Matt Able's decision. The current UNC commit had an impressive freshman year for NC State. To be sure, he only averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game, but scouts were seemingly left impressed with his two-way versatility and well-built frame at just 18 years old.

Most mock drafts started to have Able going in the 30s after a decent combine. Would he have been a project piece? Absolutely, but the Bulls are certainly in a positon were they can take a high-upside swing on someone like him.

Other notable names who are now out of the running for the Bulls include Tyler Tanner (undersized sparkplug scorer out of Vandy), Baylor's Tounde Yessoufou (17.9 PPG as an overpowering freshman), and Alabama's Amari Allen (super versatile two-way wing).

Look, there is no telling whether any of these guys were truly on the Bulls' radar at No. 38. And there is also no question that Graham will have other serviceable options. Plus, in this area of the draft, there is no telling whether you can actually walk away with an impact player. At the same time, the talent pool shrinking always presents hurdles, and this ultimately means that the quality of player the Bulls could walk away with in the second round may have just dropped.

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