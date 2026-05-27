Could the Bulls Get a Huge Offer From the Thunder On Draft Night?

Bryson Graham is going to be a very popular man this summer.

The Chicago Bulls' new lead executive will have a handful of front office and coaching roles to fill over the next couple of months, which is reason enough for his inbox to load up fast. But he is only bound to receive more calls when factoring in his excellent positioning in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Bulls entered the offseason knowing they would have at least two picks in the Top 15, thanks to the Portland Trail Blazers ' first-rounder finally conveying. This alone would have made them a potentially attractive trade partner. However, the lottery gods proceeded to work their magic and tossed the Bulls into the Top 4. The new-look team can now say they have one of the best assets in the NBA. And, when that's the case, you're going to draw some interest from opposing teams.

A recent report from The Stein Line stated that the league is expecting the Oklahoma City Thunder to do something rather drastic this offseason. With huge salaries about to set in for Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, the organization is about to find themselves in a financial crunch. This has led many to believe that Sam Presti – one of the savviest minds in the game – could look to add some more top-tier, cost-controlled talent in the draft.

More specifically, one Eastern Conference executive presented Jake Fischer with a scenario where the team attempts to package No. 12, No. 17, and future firsts for a chance to move into the Top 4. If one thing is for sure, the organization has the draft capital to put together a competitive offer. But would they make that offer to the Bulls? Better yet, would the Bulls even accept it?

Bulls Can't Afford to Turn Down a Top 4 Slot

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) works on his left hand during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Again, the Thunder undoubtedly have the pieces to put together a tantalizing offer. The Thunder have 12 total first-rounders moving forward. Also, much like the Bulls, they have a long list of second round picks they could use to sweeten the pot.

We also have to consider the current talent on their roster. From Ajay Mitchell to Jared McCain to Tomas Sorber, this is a franchise with several highly intriguing young players who could make sense for a rebuilding organization. Of course, Jalen Williams is the ultimate example. The four-year forward made his first All-Star Game at 23 years old and has looked like a stud when healthy. If they were to put him on the table, it would be difficult for a star-needy Bulls team not to listen.

At the same time, even if the Thunder were willing to go as far as dealing Williams, the Bulls would be adding someone who just signed a five-year, $239.5 million deal. That is an incredible amount of money to add the books right off the bat, especially immediately after the player owed that money appeared in only 33 regular-season games.

Speaking of which, aren't teams extremely wary of trading with Presti? He isn't one to ever lose a deal, and the idea of him even making Williams available could be a slight red flag.

The Bulls shouldn't play with fire. For the last year, this has been viewed as a generational draft due to the talent available in the Top 4. Chicago was lucky enough to land in that range, and the value one of these players could bring to the franchise long term is too significant to pass up.

Does that mean there is ZERO deal that could get Bryson Graham to bite? Of course not. Everyone has a price. But the Bulls have a chance to add the kind of young player every franchise is looking for, and trading that opportunity away would feel like unnecessarily kicking the can down the road. Plus, draft capital could quickly become less valuable with a change in lottery rules.

This is why it's hard to see a world where the Bulls would consider a trade-down of any kind. A trade-up? Maybe. However, the full expectation should be that Chicago remains in the Top 4. If you want to talk trade, the No. 15 pick is far more of a conversation starter!

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