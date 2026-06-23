The NBA Draft is only hours away, which means it's time to pump out one more Chicago Bulls mock draft!

The Nic Claxton trade caught everyone off guard on Monday night. However, it's hard to believe that's going to change Chicago's plan heading into such a pivotal draft. The veteran big is only on a two-year deal, and it's not like the Bulls have many options behind him to suit up at the five.

Below you will find a selection at all four of the Bulls' upcoming spots. At No. 15, I couldn't help myself and went with two names to consider. The closer we have gotten to this draft, the harder it's been to determine who will be on the board once the lottery ends. This is why I went with one player who could potentially slide and one who could be a sneaky name to watch.

Let's dive in!

No. 4 – Caleb Wilson, F

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

By all accounts, it will be a true shocker if Caleb Wilson isn't headed to the Chicago Bulls at No 4. Even if the Top 3 doesn't go in the expected order, the most likely outcome is that the UNC forward is sitting there for the Bulls to take.

Heck, Wilson has even seemingly come to terms with that reality. He only worked out with the Bulls and is reportedly more than happy to be their new face of the franchise. As far as pure talent goes, he will instantly become this organization's highest upside youngster since Derrick Rose came off the board in 2008.

Does that mean he is destined to become their next superstar? Only time will tell, but the potential is tantalizing. Bulls fans should be thrilled to start a new era with him at the forefront.

No. 15 ... Option A – Yaxel Lendeborg, F

Michigan Wolverines player Yaxel Lendeborg speaks during a celebration honoring the team’s NCAA men’s basketball national championship at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | David Rodriguez Muñoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unlike at No. 4, it's ridiculously hard to predict who the Chicago Bulls will go with at No. 15. The presence of Nic Claxton likely isn't going to deter Bryson Graham from going with a big man, but I'm also not sure one will be sitting No. 1 on his board at this point in the draft. At this rate, I expect both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. to hear their names called before the Bulls pick.

So ... what about arguably Michigan's best prospect? It sure feels like one of the three is bound to fall, and Yaxel Lendeborg might have the highest odds due to his age and personality. To be sure, Lendeborg isn't necessarily a headcase or wildcard, but he's someone who is said to act younger than a 23-year-old with many years of college basketball under his belt. It's unclear how teams view that.

I know it may feel weird for the Bulls to go with one of the older guys in this draft, but talent is talent. Some scouts view Lendeborg as easily being a Top 10 basketball player in this class. At some point, there is only so far he can slide before someone simply has to bet on him. As an executive known for having a keen eye for talent, it seems like Graham could be that someone.

Lendeborg is an incredibly versatile athlete who instantly fits the identity this new front office appears to be building with long and athletic wings. He has the strength and length to bully with bigs down low and the quickness to hold his own along the perimeter. Lendeborg shot 37.2 percent from deep during Michigan's championship run, averaged over a block and steal per game, and dished over three dimes a night.

Again, some fans would likely question this pick because of Lendeborg's age. But if you want Bryson Graham to take the best player available, Lendeborg could very well be that player if he's still on the board. The guy has all the tools you want in a winning role player.

No. 15 ... Option B – Christian Anderson, G

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles against Akron Zips guard Evan Mahaffey (12) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Perhaps going with two options here completely defeats the purpose of a mock draft, but I make the rules here, folks!

If all three Michigan players are off the board, I do think there is a world where the Bulls look to add some backcourt depth. And something about Christian Andreson feels like he fits with what Bryson Graham is looking for.

Yes, Anderson may be undersized, but he measured well at the combine with a six-foot-six wingspan and impressed with a 40.5-inch max vertical. He's also arguably one of the more polished guards in the draft, flashing both on and off-ball ability over his two seasons at Texas Tech.

With that said, he obviously really broke out this last season as the primary point guard, dishing 7.4 assists to go along with his 18.5 points per game. If Josh Giddey isn't the distributor of the future for the Bulls, taking a chance on Anderson as a running mate with Wilson could be worthwhile. At the same time, if Giddey is sticking around, there is still reason to believe Anderson can thrive.

The guard shot 41.5 percent from deep on over 7.0 attempts a night last season. He has the potential to transform into a truly special shooter who can drain pull-ups and catch-and-shoot looks with ease. Overall, there is something so well-rounded and mature about Anderson's game, and I could see Graham valuing that as he undertakes a rebuild.

No. 38 – Ryan Conwell

Mar 21, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) speaks with media after the second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Like in our previous mock draft, I'm sticking with Ryan Conwell at No. 38. As long as he's sitting there, I think he makes too much sense for this Bulls team that will be looking to add some backcourt depth and shooting.

Conwell's three-point shooting stroke is among the best in the draft. He is also a fiery player who offers high-effort play on both sides of the ball. The fact that he stands only six-foot-two is a big reason he is expected to go later in the draft, and the same goes for his lack of sheer explosiveness. But he does have a great wingspan and has always been pretty good at forcing his way to the charity stripe.

At the end of the day, Conwell is likely best-suited for a spark plug role off the bench at the next level. But you happily take that at this point in the draft.

No. 56 – Felix Okpara, C

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Felix Okpara (34) reacts in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

I'm assuming Bryson Graham will want to leave this draft with another center, so why not Felix Okpara to round things out?

The 22-year-old from Tennessee stands nearly seven feet tall and has nearly finished his college career with 2.0 blocks per game. He undoubtedly fits the SLAP model with his mobility and knack for the high-flying jam.

Does he offer much offensively? Negative. But this is the area of the draft where you're essentially grabbing someone who will be on a two-way deal. The Bulls can bet on Okpara's defensive upside and attempt to round him into a better finisher and post player.

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