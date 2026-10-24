If there is one thing we've learned about Tiago Splitter early on in his Chicago Bulls tenure, it's that he will tell it like it is.

Players have spoken countless times about the new head coach's serious demeanor. A former player himself, Splitter knows how to cut to the chase without ruffling feathers. There appears to be a built-in level of respect, which must have helped his decision in the Bulls' second game of the season go over smoothly.

The Bulls found themselves down fast to the Milwaukee Bucks. In the first quarter, it looked like they could be headed for a similar beatdown to the one they faced in Toronto. And considering the Bucks are on a similar rebuilding level, it would have made a blowout far more embarrassing.

As the second unit checked in, however, the game shifted. A bench mob of Tre Jones, Buddy Hield, Isaac Okoro, Noa Essengue, and Leonard Miller helped flip the script. It was largely this group that erased a 15-point deficit and gave the Bulls a chance to start fresh.

So, can you guess who Tiago Splitter stuck with when it mattered most?

Tiago Splitter Rides the Wave ...

Oct 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter gestures to his team against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the game on the line, Tiago Splitter didn't stick to his standard rotation. The majority of the Chicago Bulls' starting unit remained on the bench, including both Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. It was undoubtedly a surprising sight, especially when we consider how important both are expected to be for the future of this organization.

Alas, neither Giddey nor Buzelis had found any sort of rhythm. Giddey was just 3-9 on the day with 6 points. Buzelis wasn't much better, scoring 7 points and 5 rebounds in fewer than 18 minutes of action. On the brink of his first win as head coach, Splitter wasn't going to put the game in their hands.

“I thought they had a better night than the rest of the guys, and I wanted to finish with them," Splitter said bluntly after the game.

The only starter that Splitter did throw back in was Caleb Wilson. And the rookie quickly repaid him. He was the one to put the game on ice, hitting four huge free throws and coming away with a steal. With Wilson serving as the most important building block in the organization, that was undoubtedly encouraging to see in his second-ever NBA game.

On the one hand, you could argue that both Buzelis and Giddey should have returned to the court. If this season is all about player development, you want those two to be playing through those situations. On the other hand, there is still obvious value in winning the game, and it's not as if he sided completely with the team's veteran talent. Noa Essengue, Leonard Miller, and Wilson were all key parts of pulling that game out.

There is also a case to be made that sitting Buzelis and Giddey is part of their development. Not only did it give them a chance to see what was working, but it also served as a reminder that minutes are earned.

Indeed, there are plenty of other first-year head coaches who would have stuck to the plan, particularly this early in the season. Splitter showed us he isn't one of those head coaches. Now, does that mean we should expect a significant lineup or rotational shake-up in the coming days? No, Splitter made clear that everyone still deserves time to settle into their roles.

“You got to see game-by-game who is going finish the game," Splitter said. "You can not change the starting lineup every time a guy plays well or plays bad. If so, you go crazy, you change every game. You’ve got to have some consistency. You’ve got to give them time. That’s not how I am.”

Nevertheless, when and where that time is given is clearly something Splitter is willing to tweak. To him, that's seemingly part of teaching this young team a lesson.

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