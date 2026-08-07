Former Bulls Guard Mac McClung is Taking His Talents Overseas

A Chicago Bulls fan-favorite is headed overseas.

Mac McClung officially announced on Thursday afternoon that he will join the FIATC Girona, a professional Spanish basketball team. The squad plays in the top level of Liga ACB and is run by former NBA big man Marc Gasol.

This will be McClung's first taste of overseas action and comes after years of trying to carve out a role in the NBA. While teams would give the former Georgetown standout a chance with their G-League squad or on a two-way deal, he was never able to lock down a permanent roster spot. He came close when the Indiana Pacers signed him at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign, but they waived him shortly after.

McClung's last stop in the NBA happened to be with the Chicago Bulls. It marked his second stint with the franchise, as the first came during his rookie campaign when the franchise signed him to a 10-day hardship contract. McClung was first with the Windy City Bulls of the G League before Chicago elevated him to a two-way deal at the trade deadline.

Mac McClung Goes From Bulls to Spain

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Mac McClung (5) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being handed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls, Mac McClung would appear in eight games down the stretch of the regular season. His best outing came on April 12 against the Mavericks, when he dropped 13 points on 4-7 shooting.

McClung was never quite able to look comfortable on an NBA court, despite his elite athleticism and knack for finding the bottom of the net. In his defense, the situation rarely felt right, as McClung was a more ball-dominant guard who needed more control of the offense to find a rhythm.

Nevertheless, there is no denying what he did during his G League career. This last season with the Windy City Bulls earned him his second G League MVP award. He averaged an absurd 31.8 points during the regular season to go along with 7.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. Even more impressive, he did this while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep.

Those numbers are what eventually led him to the top of the all-time G League leaderboards. Yes, you read that right. McClung will exit the G League No. 1 on their scoring list. For what it's worth, he also broke the Windy City Bulls record for points in a game with 54 points ... only to break it again a few games later with 59 points.

It's hard to imagine that not a single NBA team was willing to give him a chance following last season's outburst, but it's only continued a trend for McClung. The wise move now is likely to do exactly what he's doing, which is to take a big paycheck and try to impress overseas.

McClung spoke with Bulls On SI earlier this offseason, sharing that he was open to a move across the pond to continue his career, which is something that has been on the table in the past. The 3x slam dunk champion was first waiting to see if an NBA opportunity arose, but the offseason has essentially slowed to a halt.

A fair share of NBA players have gone overseas and made their way back to the league. It can be a great place to prove your worth and face off against some high-caliber competition. Perhaps McClung can prove to be the next success story. Even if that isn't the case, the springy 27-year-old is still young enough to carve himself out a strong career in Europe.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news